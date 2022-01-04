Elizabeth II gave Camilla Parker-Bowles a title that places her closer to the throne

The Duchess of Cornwall, married to the heir to the throne since 2005, was appointed by the monarch Lady of the Order of the Garter, the most prestigious and highest-ranking knighthood within the British honors system (Photo: Getty Images)

Camila Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles of England and heir to the throne, was named on Friday by Elizabeth II Lady of the Order of the Garter, a highly prestigious title in Great Britain, thus marking his growing prominence in the royal family.

“Her Majesty is delighted to appoint Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall (…) as Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. This distinction is awarded by the Queen without the advice of the Prime Minister. With this honor, he will have the same rank as the four sons of the monarch.

The announcement happens a few days after Camila and her husband, the the prince Charles they will spend Christmas with the queen in the Windsor castle, accompanying her in a difficult moment in which her husband is no longer with her, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April.

This recognition represents an important accolade for Camila, 74, who was long hated for being Prince Charles’s mistress while married to Lady Di, who died in an accident in Paris in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth looks kindly on her daughter-in-law, Camilla of Cornwall (Photo: Getty)

The Duchess of Cornwall will take a place alongside other important honorees including her husband, the Prince of Wales and his brothers, Ana, Eduardo and Andrés, Prince William and other prominent members of the British royal family.

In 2017, Elizabeth II awarded this distinction to King Felipe VI who received it at a ceremony in Windsor. On a day in which King William of the Netherlands was also appointed a member of the Order of the Garter. Queen Margarita, Carlos Gustavo of Sweden, Harald of Norway, Princess Beatrice or Emperor Akihito of Japan also received this distinction.

Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth II’s official London residence, has released three appointments to the Very Noble Order of the Garter, the highest distinction directly bestowed by the British monarchy. They thus join the oldest chivalric order in the United Kingdom, created in 1348 by the king. Edward III,, the duchess of cornwall; former Labor Prime Minister Tony blair and the former Labor Minister, United Nations board and leader of the House of Lords Valerie Ann Amos, the first black person to be recognized with this title.

According to the palace, with these additions, the Order now has 24 members.

Carlos and Camilla (Photo: REUTERS)

After her wedding to the heir, which was celebrated intimately and discreetly in 2005, Camila has maintained a profile under who has finally reconciled his image with a British society that finally he has accepted his role within the British royal family.

The Duchess of Cornwall won visibility Y popularity Thanks to her many engagements, as the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II gradually retired from public life for health reasons.

The duchess’s status has been subject to endless debates on whether she will become queen consort or princess consort when her husband takes the throne. During the marriage, Camila chose not to take the title of Princess of Wales, previously held by Diana, in respect of the memory of Lady Di.

