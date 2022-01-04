Elon Musk’s fortune increases by more than 30,000 million dollars in a single day

Tesla shares rose 13.5% on Monday after the fourth-quarter results on car deliveries were released.

Elon Musk’s fortune has grown by more than $ 30 billion in a single day, after Tesla broke its previous record for electric car deliveries. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk earned $ 33.8 billion, putting his net worth at $ 304 billion.

For its part, Forbes estimates the businessman’s latest earnings at $ 32.6 billion (11.98%) and the total net worth value at $ 304.2 billion.

On Sunday, Tesla announced that in the fourth quarter of 2021 it had manufactured 305,840 vehicles and had delivered a total of 308,600, while during the whole of last year it had delivered a total of 936,172 cars.

The results exceeded analysts’ expectations and were reflected in the company’s listing on the stock market. The following day, Tesla shares grew 13.53%, placing its value at $ 1,199.78.

Last year, Musk, today considered the richest person in the world, momentarily became the wealthiest person in modern history when his fortune reached $ 340 billion.