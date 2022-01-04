Emelec is reinforced with Eddie Guevara: this is how it was in 2021 for the former University Technician center | National Championship | sports

The Emerald defender comes to the millionaire club for one year, coming from the team with the least thrashed last season. He played every game.

Eddie Guevara is one of the main reasons why Técnico Universitario was the club with the fewest goals in LigaPro Serie A 2021, with 26 annotations received in the 30 games of the two regular phases, even ahead of the finalists of the competition, Independiente del Valle. (champion; 29 goals in 32 games) and Emelec (33 goals). The central defender, former captain of the Red Roller and with notable numbers behind last season, was announced this Monday as a reinforcement of the electrical equipment for 2022.

“Experienced ambidextrous defender Eddie Guevara joins Club Sport Emelec. The 31-year-old central defender joins the 2022 squad, coming from the University Technician, where he played since 2019 with great performance, becoming captain of the Ambate team and one of the most prominent centrals of the 2021 tournament″ Says a statement from the Guayaquil institution.

Guevara, who joins his new club for a year, is the sixth official reinforcement by Emelec for this campaign and the second in defense after Argentine Gustavo Canto.

The new incorporation of the millionaire set left remarkable numbers last season with the Ambateños. He played the 30 games of the championship (phases 1 and 2), accumulating 2,700 minutes of play all as a starter and without leaving the field. In the line of three of the Colombian coach José Eugenio Cheché Hernández, Guevara was the center-back, as well as the team captain. According to the statistics page of the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador, the defender registered 13 take-offs won (72.2% accuracy), 136 punts, 18 blocks and 47 interceptions. He committed 27 fouls (less than one per game, on average) and received six yellow cards.

The brand new blue signing began his professional career in 2008, with Aucas (first B), according to records from the Ecuadorian Football Federation. In series A he played for the first time in 2014, with Deportivo Quito. In the maximum category, he also played for Liga de Portoviejo, before signing with the Red Roller in 2019. He does not register any title.

In addition to Guevara y Canto from Esmeraldas, Emelec has announced for 2022 the Ecuadorians Roberto Garcés, Marcos Caicedo and Kevin Rivera, and the Argentine Mauro Quiroga. The tricolor Alejandro Cabeza’s pass was also bought, who was already in the electric cast last year on loan from Aucas. (D)