“Emily in Paris” criticized for “offensive” Ukrainian character

(CNN) –– Ukraine’s culture minister watched the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” … and is not happy with the show.

Oleksandr Tkachenko expressed frustration at the “offensive” way in which Petra, a Ukrainian character, is portrayed in the show’s second season, which premiered in December.

The last season begins with the American executive Emily, played by Lily Collins, juggling the consequences of sleeping with her friend’s boyfriend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo); the demands of her job in Paris and the cultural barriers that exist between her and her Parisian colleagues.

To help integrate into this new life, the Chicago native enrolls in a beginner’s French class. It is there where he meets Petra, a character played by Daria Panchenko.

However, Petra makes a bad impression on Emily when she unrepentantly steals clothes from a local mall and encourages her to do the same, before running off onto the streets of Paris.

“Unacceptable” and “offensive”

Tkachenko rejected the plot.

“In ‘Emily in Paris’ we have a cartoon of a Ukrainian woman, which is unacceptable. On the other hand, it is also offensive. Will Ukrainians abroad look like this? Those who steal, want to get everything for free, are they afraid of deportation? That shouldn’t be the case, “he wrote in a post on his official Telegram channel, two days after the second season premiered.

Tkachenko said that while he watched the first season and described it as “a pretty good entertainment series,” he now has “some comments.”

“Netflix knows Ukraine well. Suffice it to say that most of the streets of Paris in the movie ‘The Last Mercenary’ were filmed in Kiev,” he noted.

“Also, with the popularization of our culture, Europeans and Americans have met our artists and more. At least about the director Oksana Lyniv, the tennis player Elina Svitolina, the singer Jamala, the designer Vita Kin.”

“But this is probably not enough. And we will have to keep fighting stereotypes. Because if in the 1990s and 2000s Ukrainians were primarily portrayed as gangsters, over time that has changed.”

CNN contacted Netflix for comment.

“Emily in Paris”: a fan favorite?

When the first season of “Emily in Paris” premiered in 2020, some French viewers criticized it, saying it recycled outdated cliches about the city and its inhabitants.

More recently, Emily’s new love interest, a British banker named Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), has received mixed reviews from viewers.

“I hate how Alfie was portrayed in ‘Emily in Paris'”, tweeted one user, arguing that “British people would NEVER be this shameful”.

“Alfie in” Emily in Paris “is really the stereotypical British guy who loves to go to the pub.” wrote other.

“I’m in love with Alfie from” Emily in Paris “, tweeted another user.

Despite criticism, the Emmy-nominated show repeatedly won over viewers.

The first season was broadcast in 58 million households during its first four weeks and was Netflix’s most popular comedy series in 2020, according to a press release.