Erik Lira has already signed with Cruz Azul for four years but ‘is still’ a Pumas player

Erik Lira he is already a player of Blue Cross. In the absence of confirmation by both clubs, the youth squad from Pumas He has already passed a medical examination with the cement manufacturers and later signed his new contract in an image that ran through social networks. In addition, part of his former colleagues said goodbye through Instagram.

According to information from the newspaper Récord, Lira signed a four-year bond with the celestial team and will share the middle of the field with Carlos Rodriguez, who also arrived in this market at La Maquina Cementera, a team that has undergone an unprecedented renovation with the casualties of players such as Luis Romo and Orbelin Pineda.

However, and despite the fact that Lira’s future is already very far from Ciudad Universitaria, the player “continues to be” a Pumas player. In his personal Instagram account, the midfielder defines himself as “Pumas player”, something that continues to excite the auriazul fans.

And it is that in the middle of last week the hashtag #LiraNoFirmes became a trend after the rumor leaked that the player was very close to leaving Pumas and arriving at Cruz Azul. In the end, and as the old aphorism says: “When the river sounds … it is because it brings stones.”

With the departure of Lira, the UNAM once again loses a piece to import to the staff of Andrés Lillini, a coach who has had to reinvent himself semester after semester with weight losses such as those of Carlos González, Juan Pablo Vigón, Johan Vásquez, Facundo Waller and now Erik Lira.