Erling Haaland passes from Real Madrid and chooses to sign for Xavi’s FC Barcelona

2022-01-04

The “bombshell” of 2022, at least for now. Erling haaland will be a player of FC Barcelona in the next season, as exclusively confirmed four sports. Information from the Spanish media confirms that Haaland and your agent Mino Raiola have agreed to sign with him Barcelona in the next summer market, that is, in June 2022. See: Xavi Hernández talks about the departures in Barcelona, ​​Morata and made a request to Dembelé The operation will be closed as long as the Barcelona have the money to pay everything: The salary, the transfer commission, the commission Raiola and the money they will have to pay to Dortmund for the transfer. Haaland has been linked to both Barcelona and the Real Madrid, but the Norwegian forward does not want to go to the Santiago Bernabéu for one reason: The arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

It is almost a fact that Mbappe will arrive free at Real Madrid in the middle of it and Haaland He does not want to share a dressing room with the Frenchman because both would have to share the crown. In addition: Memphis Depay deletes Barcelona from its social networks and sows the mystery about its continuity It is very clear that Mbappe Y Haaland They are called to be the heirs to the throne of the dynasty between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and for that reason they would not want to unite in the same team. THE PACT Joan Laporta, president of the Barcelona Y Mino Raiola, agent of Haaland, they had a meeting in Turin. There it became clear that there are more than 100 million euros that the Barcelona to close the signing of the Norwegian from Dortmund.

The pact was as follows: If that amount is collected, the Norwegian will play at the Camp Nou. Haaland I would sign with him Barcelona for three years plus another two possible depending on the objectives and intention of the parties and would have a salary of approximately 30 million euros gross.