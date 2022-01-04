“Evergrande, give us our money back!”: Investors protest in China as the real estate giant resumes its listing

At the resumption of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the indebted company’s shares rose 10%.

While the shares of the indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande rose slightly after the resumption of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a hundred people gathered on Tuesday in front of the company’s headquarters in Guangzhou (China) to demand that they be returned your money, Reuters reports.

Evergrande suspended its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday following the order of the Hainan province authorities to demolish 39 buildings in 10 days with illegal building permits. The listing was resumed on Tuesday at the request of the company, after the real estate firm assured that the order would not affect the rest of its Ocean Flower Island project on the Chinese island.

“Regarding the current liquidity situation, the company will continue to actively maintain communication with creditors, striving to resolve risks and protect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties,” Evergrande wrote in a statement.

From the company they also indicated that in 2021 their property sales were 443 billion yuan (about $ 69.7 billion), representing a drop in the 39% compared to 2020, Reuters reports.

The resumption of trading made the shares grow, which they went up a 10% to 1.75 Hong Kong dollars (about $ 0.22), but later fell to 1.61 Hong Kong dollars ($ 0.21), according to MarketWatch data.

“We fear they will sacrifice us”

At the same time, in Guangzhou about a hundred investors in financial products protested this Tuesday shouting: ‘Evergrande, give us our money back!’

This Friday, the real estate giant revealed that starting in January it will make monthly repayments of 8,000 yuan (about $ 1,258) and for three months to its investors in wealth management products. However, many of the investors now fear that their money will be used by the company to pay their debts. “We fear that they will sacrifice us,” one of the protesters told Reuters.

In the last five years, more than 80,000 people They invested money in products offered by Evergrande that generated a profit of more than 100 billion yuan (15.735 million dollars) for the Chinese company.