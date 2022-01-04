everything we know so far

One of the Apple’s most rumored device in recent times is the “foldable iPhone”. We have been listening to rumors for years, and we don’t even know if it is something that they are really planning to launch on the market from Cupertino. This concept of devices hit the market a few years ago and does not seem to have succeeded as expected.

The latest information ensures that Apple could announce an “iPhone Fold” with a flexible OLED screen in 2024. We would not be surprised since Apple has patents on this device, so we have decided to collect everything we know today about the “folding iPhone”, “iPhone Fold” or whatever Apple wants to call it.

Foldable iPhone design

In the market for folding smartphones we have two of these devices. Smartphones “book type” where we have a small screen on the outside and a very large folded screen on the inside, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Y “shell type” or “flip type” smartphones, which are devices very similar to normal smartphones, but which fold in half to occupy less. We know that Apple works on both concepts and it is not at all clear which one they want to bet on.

Regarding the exterior design, it is expected that Apple keep current lines for a few more years. That is, we will have a device with straight edges, like the iPhone and iPad act. We probably have a large camera module and a front camera with an on-screen pin.

Screen size

Something also difficult to know. Logic tells us that this “iPhone Fold” should have the size of an iPhone Max when folded and an iPad mini when open. However the screen sizes are still to be determined, although rumors have been heard about a size of 7.6-8 inches, in the event that Apple does not bet on an “iPhone Flip”.

IOS or iPadOS?

We do not know what operating system this “foldable iPhone” could use. It normal is to use iOSSince it is an iPhone, however when you open it it would transform into an iPad, so you should use iPadOS. Maybe we have both operating systems at the same time, running one on the small screen and one on the big screen.

Price and release date of the foldable iPhone

The most recent reports say that it is a project that Apple is working on, but that it does not have an upcoming release date. In principle the rumors say that the “iPhone Fold” will be released sometime in 2023 or 2024. But that’s as long as Apple doesn’t change its mind and cancel the project.

As for the price, it is to be expected that it is not an affordable device. Taking into account that Apple’s iPhone Pro Max starts at 1,259 euros, we could not be surprised to see a price above 1,500 euroseven dangerously close to 2,000.

Why isn’t there a foldable iPhone yet?

Apple has enough potential to develop a foldable iPhone and launch it on the market, however it is something that has not happened yet. Y the main reason may be current technology, especially related to screens.

All folding smartphones today have a fold on the screen that is noticeable both when you use it and when you look at it, and that’s something that does not fit an apple device. We know that there are important companies working on folding crystals for this type of folding smartphones, perhaps it is at that moment when Apple ventures to launch this device.

