Ex-partner of Julio César Chávez Jr. talks about the difficult situation he lives with the boxer

A few weeks after Julio César Chávez Jr. attacked his wife Frida Muñoz pointing out her infidelity and assuring that they were in the process of divorce, now it is she who breaks the silence and reflects on her love life.

In an interview for the program “Despierta América”, the young woman who was a partner of Edgar Guzmán López, first-born son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was assassinated in 2008, and is currently living a stormy relationship with Chávez Jr., spoke of his romances and said: “I have gone through difficult things with my partners and now I say ‘something good I have to learn'”.

Julio César Chávez Jr. with Frida Muñoz / Courtesy

Later, the young woman commented openly about the problems she faces with the boxer. “What happens is that he is a good person, he is the father of my children, and I love him very much, I am not going to speak ill of him because it would be respect for my children and their parents, they also know the problem or the It has been difficult to deal with his illness, but at the end of the day he is a sick person that he does not know what he is saying ”.

Despite the fact that Chávez Jr. frequently uses social networks to speak ill of her, Muñoz assures that his love is stronger than everything and that is why he does not speak out against him. “I do love him, so they can tell me ‘ah, what he said about you’, I love him very much, after my daughter Frida’s father, he is the only person who has ever existed in mine.”

And he added: “I do not judge him, because he comes from a very difficult childhood, where he is repeating the patterns that he lived with his father, so he was not treated, and that is why he has not broken that cycle, and that’s why he’s still like this, and he’s sick. He tries to avoid his feelings, taking pills, blaming others, but unfortunately he has not wanted to treat himself, or admit that he has it, and in the meantime he cannot be cured ”.

Lastly, Frida Muñoz denied having any kind of contact with the family of “El Chapo” Guzmán, highlighting that they did not find her romance with the son of Julio César Chávez and that is why she preferred to distance herself completely from the relatives of her eldest daughter .

