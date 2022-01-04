Family Decorates Grave of “Yu-Gi-Oh” Fan in Their Tribute and Goes Viral

Recently, images of a rather peculiar and emotional tombstone began to circulate on social networks, as the mother of Simon George Konrad Hill-Williams, who was a collector of “Yu-Gi-Oh”, dedicated a funerary monument to her son that perfectly denotes his past taste for anime.

This incredible postcard moved thousands of people who showed solidarity and support to Virginia Denley-Hill, mother of the collector. In addition, the photos have already been shared by thousands of users who gave their condolences to the family for the loss and left extremely encouraging words.

According to Virginia, she and her family decided to make this monument to commemorate her son’s hobby. Simon was a great collector and duelist of the popular card game. The mother also commented that her son would be happy to see this work of art.

“I just wanted to say that my son was a great Yu-Gi-Oh collector, and so when he passed away in April of this year, it seemed only fair that his tombstone reflected that. It is a huge headstone and we are very happy with it, as he would have been. The king of deception becomes a letter, ”wrote Virginia.

Simon died on April 18 at the age of 23 and according to what was stated by members of his family, the cause of his death was a rare cancer with which he had been fighting for years. On his tombstone you can read: “Come on, it’s not polite to leave … without saying goodbye”.

Also, they explained that the elements that this tomb contains such as attack and defense statistics, stars and other items were taken from some of their favorite cards. A relative of Simon shared: