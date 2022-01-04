FC Barcelona: More good news for Xavi: Alves and Alba have already overcome the coronavirus

Xavi Hernndez He is having a pleasant Sunday. After adding three vital points, how he has defined them himself, in Majorca, the technician has had confirmation that Dani Alves and Jordi Alba hhave tested negative in the PCR tests they have undergone and, therefore, will already be at your disposal for tomorrow’s training Monday and for Wednesday’s game against him. Linares of the Copa del Rey.

The technician who has had ten casualties due to coronavirus in recent days. If yesterday saturday It was confirmed that I could already count onSamuel Umtiti and Clment Lenglet for today’s crash in Majorca, only the former soccer player of the Seville, today he has learned that they have also overcome the virus Dani Alves and Jordi Alba.

The two defenders, therefore, will be at your disposal for the clash on Wednesday of the Copa del Rey, in which the veteran defenseman will be able to play, again, an official match like which one, since from this Monday, day 3, he will be able to be registered.

Absences

The Bara He still has the coronavirus casualties of Balde, Dembl, Dest, Gavi, Coutinho and Abde. Also, they are in the nurse Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Memphis, Pedri and Ansu Fati, although the last three evolve very well from their annoyances.