Flights to Cuba from Germany, France or Switzerland? Here the options in January

In the last week of December, the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated the schedule of flights to Cuba for the first month of the year 2022. The trend for every month, since the opening of last November 15 is to the constant addition of more routes and Europe is no exception.

After this information, the increase in connections from several European countries to the Caribbean island is confirmed. With their own active airlines, departing directly from cities in France, Germany or Switzerland, visitors from the Old Continent or Cubans living there increase their travel options.

ECASA reported, for example, that the French flag company, air France, will continue connecting from Paris to Havana. The increase in connections from the French capital is significant this January, with four flights a week to the “José Martí”, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from the “Charles de Gaulle” in the city of lights.

Another one that raises its winter bet for the island, is Condor from the German city of Frankfurt. José Martí International Airport (Havana): Monday (24 and 31) from Frankfurt. To the Juan Gualberto International Airport (Varadero): all the Tuesday, Friday and Saturday (15, 22 and 29). And finally to the “Frank País” of Holguín every Sunday.

FLIGHTS FROM SWITZERLAND TO CUBA BY EDELWEISS

The European airline, Edelweiss, was one of the last to join with connections to Cuba, but it will continue to operate in the month of January, with a frequency a week from Zurich, Switzerland, every Thursday of that month, towards the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana.

Bets from Europe continue to increase, other nations such as Poland, with LOT, including new flights from Ukraine, with the Azur Air variant from that country, also announced frequencies to the island in this winter of 2022. Stay tuned as we will be updating these routes coming soon.

Flights from Turkey are also maintained with more frequencies and new TUI links from the Netherlands and Belgium, especially to the quintessential Cuban resort, Varadero. All this foresees an explosion of European tourism for the first quarter of the year for Cuba, something they need to reactivate an impoverished economy, also hit by the health crisis.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X License Type: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author (s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/