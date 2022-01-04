Flurona: They investigate 40 samples to know if there are cases in the country

The country has investigated more than 40 samples of patients with symptoms characteristic of the Covid-19 and influenza viruses to determine if there are simultaneous infections, known as fluron, but so far it has not confirmed any.

According to the information from the Ministry of Public Health, the crossings of samples have been carried out at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory and positive results for Covid-19 or influenza have been obtained in all the investigated samples, but in none of the cases were has confirmed double infection.

However, the country is monitoring the new findings of this combination of viruses released by Israel, and investigating the evidence of suspected cases, said the Communications Manager of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Carlos Suero.

He said that surveillance is closely carried out by the General Directorate of Epidemiology and the Vice Ministry of Collective Health, who so far have a record of 43 samples sequenced and crossed in the National Laboratory.

Recently, Israel reported that it detected its first case of simultaneous contagion of Covid-19 and the flu virus, known as “flurone”, in an unvaccinated pregnant woman, according to press reports from the Efe agency, which indicates that the Israeli Health Ministry, detailed that the woman was discharged on the 30th.

DATA

Does not rule out double infection

In this regard, neurosurgeon José Joaquín Puello says that the presence of cases of this double infection is not ruled out because it is in the season of seasonal influenza, and viruses are combined, so it will not be strange that they are found combined in some patients.

He said that, although health personnel are vaccinated against Covid and influenza, it is advisable to continue protecting themselves, so he recommends using a double mask, not crowding, maintaining distance with patients to avoid affecting those front-line personnel.