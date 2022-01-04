For health and well-being in 2022! • Workers

The certainty that without health there is no life, and without economy there is no country, also constitutes the high commitment to do what everyone has to do in the central Cuban province of Ciego de Ávila, with a view to achieving greater vitality in the field. socioeconomic and well-being for its more than 435 thousand inhabitants, in the year 2022.

One of the people convinced of the need to grow in the face of limitations, face obstacles and act with innovative thinking, is Dailyn Sordo Peláez, general secretary of the Provincial Bureau of the Union of Health Workers.

The doctor proposed to take the pulse of a task and thus won the Grand Prize at the Provincial Workshop on Safety and Health at Work 2021. The work is titled “For a healthy and safe future in work groups,” says the galena.

«I set out to show that with the activity aimed at the protection of the human being, supported by the Labor Code and the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, it is important to maintain control, demand and epidemiological surveillance during, even, the post-stage -Covid 19.

“It is about prevention so as not to go back to the peak phase of the pandemic. Although, in that period, despite the deaths, not everything was sad; We share valuable experiences with more than 500 colleagues who came to help us from various provinces and from the Cuban medical mission in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ».

Among the actions, he also mentions the donations of medicines, food, toys, clothing, products for personal hygiene and hygiene in general, made by labor groups, tourism workers and members of aid groups created in communities, with the purpose of contributing to care in isolation centers for people affected by the coronavirus disease.

«Determinant in this battle was the extension last August of the massive health intervention with the Abdala vaccine to the 10 municipalities of Avila. Today more than 93% of the population of our province has the complete vaccination scheme.

«The efforts and results were recognized when the Lázaro Peña Order, the Jesús Menéndez and Hazaña Laboral medals, and the Merit to Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity seal were awarded to the most prominent members.

“It remains for the Union to accompany the administration in achieving efficiency in the five companies in the sector, mainly in that of Medical Supplies, which remained with economic losses in the last quarter of 2021,” emphasizes Dailyn.

Initiatives for life

The year that is ending was fruitful in union initiatives to defend life. Niurka Ferrer Castillo, secretary general of the Provincial Committee of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) in Ciego de Ávila, considers that one of the successes of the organization and its Unions to collaborate in the control of the complex epidemiological situation it was going through the territory, was the materialization of the objectives of the political movement called Maximum Effort Day.

«The executives of the union sections delivered to the Party nuclei in acts held last March in the work centers, the commitments to multiply the participation of the workers in the recovery of the economy, without neglecting compliance with the hygienic and sanitary measures », Exemplifies the leader.

He argues that another important action resulted in the campaign called Contribute your drop to save lives. The workers stretched out their arms at the call to increase the availability of blood in health institutions.

In a special way, he highlighted the relevant performance of the process of declaring ready and safe centers in terms of safety and health at work, and the worker canteens and restaurants that were granted the status of model.

In addition, he recognized the outstanding outreach work for compliance with health protocols, the fight on social networks against the enemies of the Revolution and the support of the newspaper Workers in the diffusion of the work of the union movement.

The dividends in a tense year due to the impacts of the pandemic, the US blockade against Cuba and the world economic crisis, were recognized at the ceremony for the 63rd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, held at the Jardines del Rey international airport, in Cayo Coco, where his group received among the incentives, the certificate of protected center and the Merit to Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity seal, awarded by the Health Union to people and entities with relevant performance in actions to confront Covid-19 .

Before the red light of alarm, the challenges

In addition to being the subject of analysis in the meetings of the Provincial Secretariat of the CTC and the plenary sessions of this organization, the two fundamental issues, which have become goals for the new year, were analyzed in the working meeting chaired last November by Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and general secretary of the CTC, who called to boost the economy to generate the goods and services that the people need.

To comply with this orientation, the people of Avila must overcome two main challenges. The first: to increase food production, a task in which it is necessary to face the economic losses in seven companies in the agricultural sector that total more than 69 million pesos for this concept and the entity of the sugar group AzCuba with an accumulated over 51 millions.

The second: Stop the deaths of children under one year of age, who until December 7 had 45 deaths, a figure that represents the highest infant mortality rate in the country with 13.8 per thousand live births.

Intermittently the alarm light of these balances is in red that need to change color, otherwise the future will be compromised in basic aspects of human development.

