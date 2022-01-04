Former cop Eric Adams takes over as mayor of New York City

The new mayor of New York was sworn in this Saturday, just minutes after the end of the year in Times Square, and arrived by subway on his first day of work. His challenge will be to contain the record numbers of Covid-19 infections while fulfilling his campaign promise not to close the city again. Surrounded by a team that includes several Latinos, including a ‘dreamer’, Adams is committed to reviving cultural life and the economy.

Eric Adams is familiar with many of the daily challenges faced by the underprivileged in America’s most iconic city, New York, which he was just sworn in for as mayor of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

The 61-year-old former police officer and former state senator, who during the campaign directed his messages to the Hispanic and African-American communities while trying to win private support, arrived by subway on his first day of work, a nod to his humble origins.

The new mayor of New York paid tribute to his mother Dorothy, who died in the spring, by taking the oath with a portrait of her in her free hand, January 1, 2022 © Reuters

The son of a cleaning employee who worked double shifts to support her family and a butcher with alcoholism problems, Adams was part of a criminal gang in his youth and even spent several days in a detention center. There his desire to join the forces of order was born, when an African-American policeman rescued him from the beating he received by several white officers.

For more than 20 years he was a traffic officer in the New York Police Department. Even there he lived again episodes of racism, when he was pointed out as a suspect by white policemen while he was carrying out a mission dressed in civilian clothes, as an undercover. From that moment on, he began to collaborate with advocacy organizations of the African American community.

His political career was a natural consequence of those interests. In addition to being a state senator, he became the first African-American president of the borough of Brooklyn, elected with an overwhelming 90.8% of the vote the first time and 83% the second.

Happy New Year, New York! I’m so excited about the future of the greatest City in the world, and humbled to be your Mayor. Tonight, let’s (safely!) Celebrate. Tomorrow the work begins! pic.twitter.com/OdAYQzxn4W – Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 1, 2022



Adams is considered part of the center-left wing of the Democratic Party, due to his social discourse, but at the same time he has sought outreach with businessmen and businessmen, he dresses with style, he is inclined towards veganism – so much so that he wrote a book on the subject-, he shares with celebrities and ‘socialites’ and is an active promoter of cryptocurrencies, so much so that he wants to collect his salary in bitcoins.

A work team close to immigrants

Eric Adams will retain pieces of the work team of former mayor Bill De Blasio, with whose management he agrees in most respects. It has announced that it will maintain the mandatory vaccination of municipal employees, as well as the controversial inoculation mandate for the private sector.

True to his discourse of working alongside the city’s excluded, Adams will have three Hispanics in his cabinet. Ydanis Rodríguez, of Dominican origin, will be its transportation commissioner, and Lisa Flores, from Puerto Rico, will be director of Contracting and Services, but the one who stands out the most is the Mexican-American Manuel Castro, a former ‘dreamer’ – one of the thousands of young people who entered the country irregularly – who will be commissioner of Immigration Affairs.

Castro grew up undocumented in New York and until his appointment he led New Empowerment of the Immigrant Community (NICE), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people engaged in low-paying jobs, such as workers. domestic workers, day laborers or recently arrived immigrants.

Castro assures that his mission will be “to ensure that all migrant communities have the opportunity to recover from the pandemic and have access to all the services they need to thrive in” the city.

“(The municipal government) makes history by having a ‘dreamer’ running an office that is critical to the thousands of New York migrants who call this city home,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, Anne Williams-Isom.

The goal: to wake up the city that never sleeps

The new mayor will have two monumental challenges before him: to reactivate the economic and cultural life of the city amid the worst wave of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the onslaught of the highly contagious variant Omicron, and to confront violent crime rates, which have skyrocketed in parallel with unemployment.

“We want the lights on on Broadway,” Adams predicted Thursday during a press conference, alluding to the projected cultural reactivation, after such iconic shows for the city as the Rockettes or the Nutcracker season were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We cannot close New York again, we must keep our city open,” Adams proclaimed in the same meeting with the media, promoting his motto that human mobility gives life to the economy.

A group of citizens lines up to perform Covid-19 screening tests at a mobile point in New York, where the positivity rate is 19%, December 29, 2021 © AP / Brittainy Newman

He affirms this at a time when the metropolis threw a record of new cases, more than 67,000 in one day. The positivity rate for applied tests (a practice in which New York is a national model) is 19%, and the Police Department itself mirrors that, with 21% of its officers on sick leave.

At the same time, the unemployment rate is 9.4%, more than double the national rate, and that has triggered all kinds of violent crimes, such as homicides and criminal episodes with the use of weapons.

Citizen safety was one of the central promises of the Adams campaign, who appealed to his past as a former police officer as a guarantee that he will know how to deal with crime. That is probably the area that gives you the harshest evaluations.

With AP and EFE