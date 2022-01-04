Former Police Chief Rafael Guzmán Fermín sues Rafael Guerrero for defamation

The former head of the National Police, Rafael Guillermo Guzmán Fermín, sued for defamation and injury the host of the program “Corruption to the Naked”, Rafael Antonio Guerrero Méndez, which is broadcast on the YouTube platform.

The public criminal action complaint at a private instance was filed through his lawyer José Valdez Fernández, by the former police chief, who on his Twitter account posted the first page of the instance.

“The country knows my commitment to the country to combat crime, organized crime and drug trafficking. With that same firmness I defend my honor,” Guzmán Fermín said in his tweet.

In the instance, Rafael Guerrero is accused of violation of article 21 of Law 53-07 on Crimes and High Technology Crimes.

The aforementioned article establishes that “defamation committed through electronic, computer, telematic, telecommunications or audiovisual means shall be punished with a penalty of three months to one year in prison and a fine of five to five hundred times the minimum wage.”

This is the second submission made by a retired ex-general against Rafael Guerrero, since the first was made by the former president of the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD), Rolando Elpidio Rosado Mateo, through the lawyer José Valdez Fernández .