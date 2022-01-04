Francisca Lachapel sent a ‘body positive’ message while exercising | Famous

On that occasion, she expressed on her Instagram account that she had already released the “traumas” of having a dark skin color or a “good or bad” hair texture and that her son, then 4 months old, had helped her a lot with that.

“He, so small, has taught me so much. With his birth I have freed myself from so many stupid things that I grew up with, because of him I am free and because I want him to see my example and also live with freedom ”.

At the end of 2021, in a round of questions on the same social network, Francisca also assured that she feels “grateful” to her body after having brought a child into the world.

In fact, she commented that “how little” she has lost weight (as a result of pregnancy) was precisely after she stopped worrying about this issue and took a perspective focused on gratitude.

Francisca sent a ‘body positive’ message during her physical training

Although the Dominican is more than comfortable with her figure, she is on an intense diet and exercise regimen to lose the extra pounds of pregnancy.

She herself has assured that the process has not been easy at all, especially during the December holidays, but she has her fixed goal and plans to meet it at all costs.

This is how Francisca maintains herself after the holidays: “I don’t want to get to January rolling”

Since the early days of 2022, she has shown videos on her Instagram account of how disciplined she has been with her training sessions and January 4 was no exception.

Early in the morning, Francisca had already published a couple of videos in which she was seen running alongside her personal trainer.

After these, she posed for a ‘boomerang’ taking a little spin in her completely red outfit.