from leader to only capitalize 5,400 million

Goodbye to the BlackBerry. Devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be operational after Tuesday, marking the end for a phone that became an icon several decades ago and adapted work to the mobile age … until Apple broke in. The company founded by Steve Jobs, which this Monday marked all-time highs and exceeded three trillion dollars in capitalization, gradually regained ground until it reached its leadership.

The result on Wall Street? BlackBerry was, little by little, giving ground to its rivals, who adapted much better to an era of constant change. Thus, the company known previously as Research In Motion went from reaching all-time highs on Wall Street in mid-2008 with a price of $ 147.55 per share. Since then, the debacle has been significant and the company has been one of the most maligned, with large doses of volatility thanks to the rebound of the ‘meme stock’ for investment ideas launched and perpetrated from the Reditt forum and is currently listed on the $ 9.37. That is to say, it has suffered a collapse of more than 93% and already only capitalizes about 5,400 million dollars.

Ontario-based BlackBerry has reported that phones running its in-house ‘software’ “are no longer expected to work reliably.” The move, first announced in 2020, kills a device that has remained very popular to this day in some parts of the world for its reliability and safety.

The company thus ends a history of success in the past. Your devices They were the mobile of choice for many professionals who kept up to date with their email or who sent messages through their proprietary platform. However, its appeal was fading not only with the appearance of Apple’s iPhone, but also by the large number of Android phones with much larger screens, better graphics and a wide range of applications.

The Canadian company stopped manufacturing its ‘smartphones’ in 2016 and its business has been focused solely on its ‘software’ and licenses for brands and services for TCL Communication Technology Holdings, until its agreement ended in 2020 and now these devices work with Alphabet’s Android operating system and will be compatible until the month of August.

The farewell to the famous BlackBerry is a fact. “Devices will lack the ability to receive updates ‘online’ and its functionality will not be secure, even for data, phone calls or SMS. The applications will also have limited functionality, “according to the company itself.