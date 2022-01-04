From Saudi Arabia they offer the replacement of Jonathan Rodríguez to Cruz Azul: Luciano Vietto

Although Cruz Azul has already tied up its first five signings for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, it is a fact that the managers are looking for two more players to complement a squad that will have around 12 casualties for the next semester: The central defender and a 9.

For now The winger Christian Tabó has already been presented, and the officialization of the midfielders Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira, and the side Alejandro Mayorga is missing. The top commanders of the Machine continue in search of the center forward and the back row, positions for which national and foreign players have already surveyed.

The departure of Jonathan Rodríguez from the club is a matter of time, heading to Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia. And from that same exotic destination could come the replacement of the Head, since the Argentine forward Luciano Vietto, who plays for Al Hilal, was offered directly to Cruz Azul for the 2022 season.

The journalist Carlos Córdova referred to this information and pointed out that “the Luciano Vietto’s representative is the one who has come to offer the player to Cruz Azul. For now there is nothing concrete. At the beginning of next week as a free player they would make a proposal to Pavón in which Boca Juniors can also win “.

But nevertheless, it is the figures that make Vietto’s arrival difficult. From Saudi Arabia, sources point out that Al Hilal asks 5.5 million dollars for the player’s pass, and that the Machine would have offered him just two years of contract. Today it has a link with the Arab box until June 2024.