From the beach: Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe, fell in love with everyone

Andrea Meza lived the shortest term of miss Universe Because in 2020 the event was postponed for six months due to the restrictions that existed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She won and was very well received at the 69th edition. Less than a month ago, the 70th edition had to be held, which had to be held during the same year so as not to continue affecting others.

In the last hours, Andrea she got nostalgic and posted some images on the camera network with the text: “Throwback to the day we recorded the intros of # 70thMissUniverse on the shore of the Red Sea.” Undoubtedly, the seven-month reign for the Mexican was more than important, but even more so in the last days.

Related news

Is that that December 12, Table He presented the crown to the new beauty representative at the event organized in the city of Eilar, Israel. Miss India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe 2021. In addition, she shared the podium with two more finalists: Lalela Mswane (South Africa) and Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay).

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

In the images published by Andrea, is seen on the shore of the Red Sea wearing a low-cut gray swimsuit with a reptile print and a black sarong. The Chihuahuan had already shown herself with this look but now she decided to show the ‘behind the camera’.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

The Instagram publication exceeded 70 thousand likes and 260 comments. “SORRY for looking like Stalker Andrea, but I can’t miss any of your posts “,” Why is the car’s intro nowhere? it was the best ”and“ Forever our Miss Universe ”were some of the messages she received.