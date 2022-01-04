From the Cuban Embassy in Washington, Al2 the Villager sends a message to Díaz-Canel

Cuban rapper Aldo Roberto Rodríguez Baquero, known as Al2 el Aldeano sent a harsh message to the ruler in Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Al2, the Villager complained to the president for the imprisonment of Cubans for the protests of July 11, 2021:

“What a shit… of a president who distributes years in prison instead of food and love for his people. More than 10 and 20 years without freedom for the protesters of July 11. Diazk ‘They should hang you in front of the Cuban people for making so many singa-on Cuban mothers cry. Putting all that aside, it is the ping … for all the communists who, without knowing about my land, think about it … Do not play with the blood of my assassins, “wrote on Instagram, the rapper next to an image where he summarizes his rejection of the ruler.

Al2 el Aldeano, who has stood out in the art world for his controversial musical themes, is also the author, along with “Silvito” Rodríguez, of the song that earned Díaz-Canel the epithet and that so many Cubans have popularized.

The previous musical theme, shaped the rejection of Cubans and since then it has even appeared in ceremonies of international events.

Recently, Al2 el Aldeano also recorded a song titled: “Diablo Con Alas” for Israel Rojas and where they call on the founder of Buena Fe to “change the spyglass”.

The Cuban rapper threw him with all his lyrical arsenal: “You don’t recognize that ours is a dictatorship / your face is like a marble table, your faith is rotten like garbage water / you represent the Party more than our culture,” he says. the song.

