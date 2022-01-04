From today, if you still have a BlackBerry, it will stop working

BlackBerry says goodbye definitively on January 4, 2022, turning off all services associated with BlackBerry OS and thus leaving their devices practically useless.

Today is a sad day for the mobile industry, and it is that after a year 2021 with quite resounding falls we also have to say goodbye, as planned, to a BlackBerry that today closes the blind for good with the shutdown of the services associated with the BlackBerry OS.

It is not a surprise because we already knew the roadmap from Blackberry and even the Canadian company itself -Lately already in the hands of the Chinese TCL- I had anticipated it in 2020 in an official press release that served as an epitaph and chronicle of an announced death.

At that time, they told us about a distant January 4, 2022 as the end date of its operations, and although we have had to suffer a global pandemic and experience quite a few changes in these months, everything has come and that day has come: let’s say goodbye to BlackBerry.

As another milestone in the BlackBerry journey, we will take steps to retire legacy services for BlackBerry OS 7.1 and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, as well as BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, with an end-of-life or end-of-life date. January 4, 2022.

BlackBerry OS will stop working in a few days: goodbye to a historic operating system

According to the company itself, some services may continue to work, but they won’t reliably nor will they receive any kind of support or updates, nor security, so it is recommended to change the BlackBerry for more modern devices, at least those with a proprietary operating system.

Obviously, associated with the latter, the terminals of BlackBerry with Android -the KeyOne, Key2 and Key2 LE- will continue their useful life as we know them, although most of them are already out of print and left to fend for themselves for a long time, without even receiving security patches from Google.

If you still want an Android phone with a keyboard similar to BlackBerry conceptsYou should know that there are not too many options, although there are always some, in this case the Chinese Unihertz and with quite good reviews both in stores and from reviewers professionals:

