Gaby D’Alessandro creates the “Mural a la Dominicanidad” in NY

Gaby D’Alessandro is a illustrator dominican who emigrated to New York with the dream of making his art known, and yes he has achieved it.

At 34, he has adorned the most important magazines and newspapers in the United States with his work, such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, the Wall street journal, National Geographic Magazine and the Congress bookstore from U.S.

The works of the dominican can be seen even in the train of New York. In addition, he recently had in his hands the mission of illustrating the mural in honor of the Dominican that Target has placed in its store located in Washington Heigts.

In an interview with Free Journal, the illustrator He talked about his art, and how it has managed to develop in a world where few Hispanics have been able to stand out in the United States.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/03/un-dibujo-de-una-persona-a8780793.jpg The mural a la dominicanidad created in honor of the Dominicans in Washington Heigts, is located in the Target store, painted by Gaby D’Alessandro (External source)

-Tell us about your academic career, where did you do your studies?

I started studying graphic design in Unapec and after two years I transferred to Altos de Chavón, where I graduated from Fine Arts and Illustration.

-Why and in what year did you decide to move to New York?

Altos de Chavón is affiliated with Parsons School of Design in New York. After graduating from Chavón in 2008, I was awarded a scholarship to complete my studies at the Parsons school and so I ended up moving to New York.

“My work is a reflection of me and I believe that every experience becomes inspiration. At the same time, there are certain things that attract me and are frequently manifested in my work”Gaby D’AlessandroDominican illustrator in NY“

-When did your passion for illustration begin?

Since I was little I enjoyed expressing my emotions in different ways, such as theater and writing. A few years before entering the college I started to be interested in him He drew and a friend told me about the Fine Arts and Illustration program at Altos de Chavón. In my last year of high school, I started taking classes in He drew in the afternoons, to know the work of illustrators professionals and learn more about that world.

-Do you remember your first job as illustration professional? What was it and how did you get it?

After graduating from Parsons I got a job as an assistant in a agency from representatives from illustrators. Despite being surrounded by art, my work in the agency it did not involve illustrating. I kept working on personal projects and pro bono illustrations in my spare time and, little by little, I improved my portfolio. Finally, almost two years after finishing the college, the agency where he worked he began to represent me. I remember that they sent an email to different clients promoting my work and that same day one of them responded saying that he had a project for which it would be perfect. It was an illustration for a magazine called The New Republic and it should be ready the next day.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/03/patrón-de-fondo-82cae844.jpg NY train art card, displayed inside the subway cars in 2019. Title: “Getting to Nature”, this drawing is inspired by how the subway can help us escape the daily hustle and bustle of New York, taking us to botanical gardens and parks around the city and connecting with nature. (Gaby D’Alessandro)

At that time I was working on the agency and my bosses gave me permission to go home to work on illustration. Excited and nervous, I ran to the subway and, on the way home, I read the article that I was supposed to illustrate. I had to stay up all night to finish, but I was very happy to complete my first assignment, and even more so when I received a copy of the magazine and saw my work published.

-What inspires you when creating?

My work is a reflection of me and I believe that every experience becomes inspiration. At the same time, there are certain things that attract me and frequently manifest themselves in my work. For example, I greatly admire the beauty of plants and animals and the connection that exists between all living things. I think moving to New York and not being able to interact with nature, as he did in República Dominican, it made me become more interested in it and begin to integrate it into my work more often.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/03/una-caricatura-de-un-puente-a091e083.jpg A collection of portraits of leading scientists and thinkers, for the Botanical Garden of Padua, Italy. Each illustration was printed on a 5 ‘x 20’ canvas and hung inside their Biodiversity Garden. (Gaby D’Alessandro)

-What was the most difficult thing you went through when you decided to leave your country?

I consider myself very lucky, but it has been challenging to be away from my family, especially during periods of several years, during which I could not get out of U.S, while I waited for my work visa and later residency to be approved. It has been difficult not being able to accompany them in times of difficulty and also missing out on many happy occasions. Even so, I am very grateful to be able to see them from time to time and I feel that the distance has taught me to appreciate them even more.

-How did you find out that you would paint the mural to the Dominican and what did you get inspired by?

I received an email asking if I was interested in submitting a proposal for a series of three murals to be displayed in a Target store that was about to open in Washington Heights. They explained to me that, due to time constraints, they were asking three illustrators and then choose one. I had a virtual meeting with the team in charge of the project and got to work quickly. The same day that I sent my proposal, I received the news that I had been chosen to do the art.

When I spoke with the team at Target, they explained to me that the main purpose of the murals was to be a celebration of the neighborhood of Washington HeightsSo the neighborhood and its residents, largely Dominican compatriots, became my main inspiration.

I used various symbols, such as clouds paying homage to the location of the neighborhood founded on a row of hills in Upper Manhattan. I also included a combination of plants and birds from República Dominican Y New York as a way of alluding to the cultural mix that has flourished in what is now known as the “Little Dominican Republic.” The murals are a collection of vignettes of daily life in El Alto, references to culture dominican and include a sampling of local businesses and iconic neighborhood spots.

