Gignac’s replacement? Tigres negotiates with a French to be reinforcement

The third Frenchman who would bequeath to Tigres

January 03, 2022 · 14:06 hs

Tigers He is looking for reinforcements and now he is targeting the French market again as a potential strategy to solve one of the great problems that the team had in the previous tournament. The lack of a solid defense, made Miguel Herrera move him everywhere, but now the U would bet on a European player.

According to the Sancadilla Norte report, the table of New Lion wants to hire the central Samuel Gigot, a footballer who currently plays in the team of Moscow Spatak. The 28-year-old center-back would be an important contribution.

Thus, a third Frenchman could join the U, with the idea of ​​finally consolidating the central key. Miguel Herrera Yes, I would approve the arrival of the footballer, who in videos shows that he has great conditions in the advance and the start of the game.

How much would it cost to bring Samiel Gigot?

According to the Transfermarkt data, the price of the Frenchman would be 11 million euros, although the footballer ends his contract in June 2022 and can arrive for free, or Tigres could negotiate it for less money in this winter market.

