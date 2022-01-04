“Give our money back!”: Evergrande investors protest as Chinese Police protect real estate giant’s offices

Protesters in front of the Evergrande International Center in Guangzhou, on January 4, 2022. (REUTERS / David Kirton)

Investors in financial products issued by the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group protested outside the company’s cash-strapped offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, and many worried that their profits would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat.

Members of the crowd of about 100 people yelled “Evergrande, give us our money back”, repeating a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last fall when their deteriorating financial situation became apparent.

On Friday, Evergrande announced a review of plans to reimburse investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($ 1,256) per month in payment for three months starting in January, regardless of the term of their investment.

Once China’s most sought-after developer, but now reeling with some $ 300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had previously agreed to refund 10% at the end of the month when the product expired, without specifying an amount.

The change sparked investors’ fear that they would not get their money back.

“I think it is useless, and I am afraid, but if we do not fight for our rights, it is worse”, said a retired woman surnamed Du, who was outside Evergrande’s offices in the southern Chinese metropolis and said she had invested one million yuan (about $ 150,000) in Evergrande wealth management products.

“The economy is not good at the moment, they are ordinary people and they need this money for the children, to support their parents“, He said.

Police in front of the real estate giant’s headquarters (REUTERS / David Kirton)

China Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment on the protest or on investor concerns.

At noon, around 60 of those protesting had been surrounded by lines of security personnel. The videos circulating in the WeChat groups showed several people being detained at the scene.

In the afternoon, at a group of the remaining 20 protesters were told to leave a street near the Evergrande officeswhile security officials stopped and took the data of at least three people who tried to describe their experiences to a Reuters reporter.

High Yields and Gucci Bags

Attracted by the promise of returns close to 12%, gifts such as air purifiers Dyson and bags Gucci, and the guarantee of China’s most sought-after developer, tens of thousands of investors purchased wealth management products through Evergrande.

A pole placed to prevent protesters from entering the company headquarters. (REUTERS / David Kirton)

More than 80,000 people, including employees, their families and friends, as well as Evergrande property owners, purchased products that raised more than 100 billion yuan. ($ 15 billion) in the past five years, said a sales manager for Evergrande Wealth, launched in 2016 as an online peer-to-peer (P2) lending platform that was originally used to finance its real estate projects.

“We are concerned that we will be sacrificed”said a 34-year-old protester who works in e-commerce and would only give her name as Sophie, fearing retaliation from authorities.

“It’s okay for younger people like me, we can still get it back, but I’m worried about older people who put everything into it.“, He said.

Protesters and members of messenger groups of people to whom Evergrande owes money have said that the police had told them not to cause trouble and that they had seen their chat groups blocked.

Sophie said police had brought her to the station four times since she joined the protests at the Evergrande headquarters in nearby Shenzhen in September.

“We do not know what happens to our money, but we are expected to keep quiet, it is not right”, He said.

