Golden State Warriors set date for potential NBA return of Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have already agreed on the date of Klay Thompson’s potential return to the NBA after two seasons.

Stephen Curry take a deep breath. Finally, after much speculation, back and forth, doubts and even delays, Golden state warriors seems to have set a date for the potential return of Klay thompson to the courts of the NBA in the 2021-22 season.

More than two seasons have passed since that fateful injury suffered by the guard in the NBA Finals in view of Toronto raptors in 2019. And after he suffered another injury before he could return, a torn Achilles tendon, his return will be one of the most anticipated for the entire basketball world.

Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors saw to it that Klay has no pressure coming back. Are currently first on the Western Conference with a record of 28 wins and 7 losses. While The chef is a candidate for MVP, Jordan poole He supplanted Thompson in the starting lineup in a dignified way, but that seems to be coming to an end.

Klay Thompson has potential return date with Warriors

According to the sources that informed the journalist of ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski, who is never wrong in his reports, Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Thompson will debut this Sunday, January 9 in view of Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, this is not fully confirmed and the franchise wants to be as careful as possible with the matter. For this reason, Woj also reports that The final decision will be made this Friday after the two away games that GSW has.