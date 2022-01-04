Goodbye TV Azteca: After a lawsuit with Chapoy and a failure in Televisa, they sink a controversial host

Mexico City.- The controversial actress and host Inés Gómez Mont, who has worked so much in productions of Televisa Y Aztec TV, faces a new controversy and it came to light that he would have another millionaire property in the United States that he would have bought with illicit money.

As the former presenter of the program knows Windowing, which came out amid rumors of a lawsuit with Pati chapoy, has been a fugitive from Mexican justice since last September like her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga.

Both have a Interpol Red Card and are wanted in more than 190 countries because he is being investigated for his alleged participation in a fraud of almost 3 billion pesos.

The comadre of Galilea Montijo is facing a new controversy because this Tuesday, January 4, the magazine TVNotes took out on its cover that they discovered that the driver bought a luxurious mansion in Rolling road, in Villa Pinecrest, Florida, shortly before the arrest warrant was issued against him.

An alleged friend of Inés, who suffered a strong failure to lead the reality show Families Facing Fire from Televisa, said that the famous woman and her husband already have the rope around their necks and they will not be able to get out of jail so easily.

She assures that she is not a criminal, but the behavior she has had and the way she hides, says the opposite … no one has been able to find her, “he said.

The informant explained that Gómez Mont and her husband acquired the millionaire property for the amount of 126 thousand dollars in August and said that he does not understand “how they spent so much, if only he had an income” because she had not been hired for a long time on television.

The house has an area of ​​almost a thousand square meters, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a gym, a swimming pool, large gardens and a theater for 18 people … an elevator, as well as two utility rooms and a garage that can accommodate up to seven cars . It is incredible; the decoration is luxurious, it has crystal chandeliers, marble walls and floors, the bathrooms are huge and the main room measures 150 m2 “, he said.

As he explained, the former Chapoy collaborator would be constantly moving around and also said that she uses disposable telephones to communicate with her family and said that a person works for her as an accomplice because she is in charge of providing them with cash to live on a daily basis.

To support themselves, eat and pay for their day-to-day things, someone accompanies them and takes the money they need; I know that this person was transferred money to a special account to take care of everything and carry out the transactions, “he concluded.

Source: TVNotas