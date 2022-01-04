Google bought a six-year-old Israeli cybersecurity startup – paid about $ 500 million

Google bought the Israeli company through its Google cloud division (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

The giant Google, through its Google Cloud division, announced the purchase of the Israeli cybersecurity startup called Siemplify for which it would have paid about 500 million dollars in cash (The figure was not officially disclosed).

According to the Reuters agency, the agreement came amid an increase in cases of cyberattacks and data breaches globally and after Google engaged with the president of the United States, Joe biden, last August, to invest USD 10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years.

“Siemplify shares our vision and will join the Google Cloud security team to help companies better manage their threat response” (Potti)

Siemplify was born in 2015 and is dedicated to what in IT security is defined as SOAR, an acronym in English for “security orchestration, automation and response”. If CEO is Amos Stern and the company has already raised USD 58 million from investors such as G20 Ventures and 83North.

“At Google Cloud, we are committed to advancing the invisible security and the democratization of security operations for all organizations. Today, we are proud to share the next step in this journey with the acquisition of Siemplify, a leading provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR). Siemplify shares our vision and will join the Google Cloud security team to help companies better manage their response to threats. Sunil potti, VP of Google Cloud Security.

Amos Stern, Alon Cohen and Garry Fatakhov, the founders of the startup

“Cyber ​​attacks are growing very fast, both in frequency and sophistication, and that is why it is the best time to unite these two companies. We both share the belief that security analysts should be able to solve more incidents with greater complexity while requiring less effort and less specialized knowledge. With Siemplify, we will change the rules on how organizations hunt, detect and respond to threats“Added the Google executive.

“We are excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the marketplace to help businesses address growing security threats,” said Stern. “Together with rich security analysis and threat intelligence we can help security professionals defend against today’s threats.”

The deal came after Google pledged with US President Joe Biden last August to invest $ 10 billion in cybersecurity over five years.

Reuters noted that since the pandemic began in 2020, Google’s revenue from its cloud business nearly doubled to $ 5 billion as companies switched to remote modes. The need to guard and guard against security threats has exploded and large corporations are also beefing up cybersecurity products.

“Although Siemplify is now headquartered in New York, the company was founded and still has R&D operations in Israel, which would make this Google’s first cyber acquisition outside the US,” he explained, for his part, TechCrunch.

Google said that the Siemplify platform would be integrated into its cloud and serve as a basis for future investments in the field of computer security and digital systems in the cloud.

