Gov. Hochul orders state agencies to prepare for the impact of a possible snowfall in parts of NY – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday directed state agencies to prepare emergency response resources as a snowy weather system and high winds are expected to impact western New York and North Country areas. A condition that would affect travel conditions with possible bleaching conditions at times.

Areas facing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Jefferson, and Lewis counties, can see nine or more inches of snow accumulation and gusty winds of up to 45 mph at times, which can cause snow and poor visibility. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to pay attention to updated weather forecasts, limit travel if possible in these areas, and follow any local emergency orders that may be issued.

Snow is expected to begin falling in western New York beginning Wednesday afternoon with total accumulations of more than nine possible inches in areas adjacent to Lakes Erie and Ontario. On Wednesday night, snow rates in excess of an inch per hour are possible in several locations, and potentially strong winds with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in some affected locations. Higher elevations in Essex County could also see wind gusts of 60 mph or more starting Wednesday night.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning Wednesday night. Forecasters are also tracking a possible coastal storm that could bring heavy snowfall to much of the state from Thursday night through Friday.

“Forecasts indicate that there will be up to nine inches of snow in western New York and the North Country in the coming days,” Governor Hochul said. “Under my direction, state agencies have already started preparing their responses and are ready to support any of our local partners who may need help. Now is the time for people to start preparing, and I encourage everyone to monitor carefully. Close your local forecasts, use caution when traveling and take steps to keep your homes safe. “