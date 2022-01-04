Government raises to RD $ 10,000 civil and police pensions

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, ordered this Monday the increase to RD $ 10,000 of all active civil pensions that are below said amount, a measure that will become effective this month and that will also benefit those who receive a pension for concept survival.

“This initiative will have an economic impact for the year 2022 of about RD $ 2,380,000 and it will impact more than 92,627 civilian pensioners throughout the country, “explained the president during a press conference held in the Las Cariátides room of the National Palace.

Abinader added that this measure had already been applied last December to police pensions paid out of the national budget, benefiting more than 6,537 police pensioners and will have an investment of 150,000,000 pesos.

Between both groups, the execution of the pension leveling process has a total impact of more than 2,580,000 pesos on the national budget.

Likewise, the Head of State announced that the number of beneficiaries of the Solidarity Pensions of the Subsidized Regime would be increased, with an investment of 762 million pesos, “for an increase of 27% in relation to the year 2021”.

Also present at the activity were the consultant to the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta; the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel de Camps; the president of the National Council of the Trade Union Unit, Rafael “Pepe” Abreu; the Director General of Budget, José Rijo Presbot, among others.

Abinader took advantage of his first activity of the year to wish Dominican society that this year comes loaded with opportunities, work and progress.

Former sugarcane workers

The president also reported that he is providing a pension of RD $ 10,000 to 484 former sugarcane workers.

Figures

During 2021, the State granted 12,000 solidarity pensions for old age, disability and single mothers, which are added to 3,049 granted in December 2020.