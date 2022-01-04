Haiti: Ariel Henry’s team denounces an assassination attempt against the prime minister

Drafting

Armed men tried to kill the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, during an event last Saturday to celebrate the country’s independence, government sources reported Monday.

The reported incident occurred while Henry was participating in a ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves.

Video images shared on the internet show the prime minister and his entourage crawling to their cars amid an intense shooting.

The security situation has deteriorated significantly in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July.

Henry vowed to end the powerful gangs blamed for a kidnapping wave and the takeover of much of the nation’s gasoline distribution, causing a pronounced shortage.

What is known

The prime minister’s office said Monday that “bandits and terrorists” are behind the assassination attempt and reported that arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.

Authorities accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the prime minister’s convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church, according to US agencies.

One person was killed and two others injured in the shootout between the gunmen and security forces, local media reported.

The attack is another blow to the fragile government led by Henry, who became Haiti’s interim head of state two weeks after Moïse’s assassination.

The circumstances of the assassination, believed to have been the work of a group of mercenaries, are still unclear.

No date has been announced for the presidential elections.