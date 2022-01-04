Haiti: Ariel Henry’s team denounces an assassination attempt against the prime minister

Ariel Henry was targeted by "bandits and terrorists," according to his office.

Armed men tried to kill the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, during an event last Saturday to celebrate the country’s independence, government sources reported Monday.

The reported incident occurred while Henry was participating in a ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves.

Video images shared on the internet show the prime minister and his entourage crawling to their cars amid an intense shooting.

The security situation has deteriorated significantly in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July.

