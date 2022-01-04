Haitian Prime Minister denounces assassination attempt

The Prime Minister from Haiti, Ariel Henry, denounced, in an interview with AFP this Monday a assassination attempt against him committed during the celebrations of the national holiday organized on Saturday in the city of Gonaïves.

“They have tried something against me, personally,” said the head of the Haitian government, who has led the nation since the murder of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed command on July 7.

“My life is in the sights of the people,” he added.

Clashes between police and armed groups exploded on Saturday during the celebration of the national holiday in Gonaïves, 150 km north of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Under bursts of gunfire, Henry and the officers present were forced to hastily leave the city where the declaration of independence was signed. Haiti, on January 1, 1804.

In photos transmitted to AFP by his cabinet, a bullet is seen in the windshield of the armored vehicle of the Prime Minister.

At the end of December, groups of citizens and members of armed gangs from Gonaïves, the third largest city in Haiti, violently expressed their opposition to the arrival of the president.

Blackmail

“I knew I was taking that risk,” Henry confirmed by phone.

“It cannot be accepted that bandits from the environment who are, for despicably pecuniary reasons, want to blackmail the state,” he said, specifying that gang members asked for money in exchange for not attacking him during his visit to Gonaïves.

The murderSix months ago, the Haitian president in his private residence amplified the deep political crisis in which the Caribbean country has been immersed for years.

Although there are several Haitians, two Americans and some 15 Colombians allegedly involved in the murder de Moïse were incarcerated in the Port-au-Prince prison since the summer, the investigation into the assassination does not seem to advance.

Due to lack of evidence, one of the suspects arrested in October in Jamaica will be returned to Colombia, Jamaican media reported on Saturday.

Without a functioning parliament for two years and with a judiciary paralyzed by the absence of judges in the country’s highest court, Haiti it is sinking into a governance crisis that exacerbates already endemic poverty.

The increasing control of gangs over the national territory weighs down hopes of an improvement in living conditions for the population, victims of kidnappings committed daily by armed gangs.

Two years after the last United Nations policemen left the country, the Prime Minister ensures that national forces are capable of restoring security.

“Until now, I have never asked for (the arrival of) foreign troops,” Henry told AFP. However, he asked the international community for training support “and eventually material.”

“With our men, with the policeWe are going to achieve it, we must achieve it, “he concluded.

Without adequate equipment to confront gangs with an arsenal of warfare, the police It is also dealing with a shortage of staff, as many officers left office to seek a better future abroad.

At least 950 kidnappings were recorded in Haiti in 2021, according to the Center for Human Rights Analysis and Research, which is based in Port-au-Prince.