Half an hour of daily sun exposure would cut the risk of Multiple Sclerosis in half

One of the most prominent results indicates that there are two possible associations: the effect of sun exposure on vitamin D levels and the immunomodulatory effect of ultraviolet light through the skin, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.

An increase in prevalence and incidence has been demonstrated in Puerto Rico, that is, the prevalence is estimated at 71 cases per 100,000 people, as reported by Dr. Ángel Chinea through Medicine and Public Health.

“MS is a chronic, recurrent inflammatory disease of the CNS that not only affects white matter, but also affects gray matter. In the last decade, studies have shown that MS has both an inflammatory and a neurodegenerative component. MS is one of the most common causes of neurological disability in young people, “Chinea said.

In this regard, recently a group of researchers found that children, adolescents and young adults who spend 30 minutes a day outdoors in the sun can cut their risk of developing multiple sclerosis in half, new research suggests in which they participated approximately 300 people with the condition, and 500 people without multiple sclerosis.

After adjusting for multiple sclerosis risk factors, participants who spent an average of 30 minutes to 1 hour outdoors during the previous summer were 52% less likely to develop multiple sclerosis compared to those who spent less than 30 minutes. minutes outdoors per day. Additionally, those who spent 1 to 2 hours outdoors every day had an 81% lower risk of getting multiple sclerosis.

“We found that spending 1 to 2 hours outdoors per day provided the greatest benefit, but spending as little as 30 minutes outdoors per day can cut the risk of multiple sclerosis by about half,” the Dr. Emmanuelle Waubant, Ph. D., co-investigator and professor of neurology at the University of California San Francisco Weill Institute for Neurosciences in San Francisco, United States.

“The bottom line is that spending more time outdoors in the sun can help prevent [una] autoimmune disease such as multiple sclerosis, “said the researcher.

“Meaningful” research

Although the onset of multiple sclerosis usually occurs between the ages of 20 and 50, between 3% and 5% of people with multiple sclerosis begin to experience symptoms before age 18, the researchers noted.

The etiology of multiple sclerosis “It is understood as a combination of genetic predisposition, infectious exposures, and other environmental and behavioral risk factors,” they wrote.

Some environmental risk factors for onset multiple sclerosis in adulthood they are low sun exposure, low exposure to ultraviolet radiation and a low level of vitamin D, with an increased risk associated with “insufficient exposure to the sun in childhood.”

Previous research has focused primarily on adult populations, Dr. Waubant said.

The study of the genetic and environmental aspects of multiple sclerosis in children in the current study was “very significant” because the researchers were able to get closer to the exposure time than in the studies of multiple sclerosis in adults, which allowed them to have more information. detailed, he added.

The researchers analyzed data from a multicenter case-control study investigating environmental risk factors for pediatric multiple sclerosis.

In the fully fitted model, compared to spending less than 30 minutes outdoors during the most recent summer, spending more time outdoors was associated with a marked reduction in the chances of developing multiple sclerosis.

The researchers found a dose-response relationship, with those spending 30 minutes to 1 hour 52% less likely to develop multiple sclerosis, while spending 1 to 2 hours outside reduced their odds of multiple sclerosis by 81%.

The researchers reported that spending more than 2 hours in the sun did not provide any additional benefits.

A higher dose of ambient UV radiation in summer “also showed protection against multiple sclerosis” (adjusted odds ratio: 0.76 per kJ / m2; 95% CI: 0.62 to 0.94; P = 0.01), the researchers wrote.

Notably, the use of sunscreen in the most recent summer was not significantly associated with the odds of developing multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Waubant suggested two possible reasons for these associations: the effect of sun exposure on vitamin D levels and the immunomodulatory effect of ultraviolet light through the skin, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.

He noted that providing guidance regarding optimal amounts of sunlight while weighing the risks and benefits is “challenging” as excessive exposure to the sun without protection also carries risks. Dr. Waubant added that spending more than 2 hours outdoors per day did not further reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis, compared to 1 to 2 hours outdoors.

The researchers also note the importance of using sunscreen as needed, “which may be particularly advisable for people at high risk of developing multiple sclerosis – for example, those with a first-degree relative with multiple sclerosis,” Tremlett concluded.

