Halle Berry had to clarify her publication that made her followers believe that she had married

Confusion and great commotion generated Halle berry on his followers and friends. The actress surprised everyone with a couple of photos on January 1 in which she goes out with her boyfriend Van Hunt, implying that she had married.

“Well … It’s official!” He wrote in the post in which he is seen kissing his partner in what appears to be a chapel overlooking the sea. A romantic photo that was accompanied by another record in which both look, in the foreground, smiling.

Even Dwayne Johnson gave her a tender greeting, thinking that the couple had married.

Therefore, after the confusion that Halle Berry generated with her publication, the “Bruised” star returned to Instagram to clarify things.

“We were having fun on New Years Day! People clearly don’t move on to the second photo as much as we think. Thanks for the well wishes, although it really touched us.”, he clarified. The actress added in her post the hashtags, “nomoreswipes4me” and “Januaryfoolsday”.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are enjoying a romantic New Year’s Eve getaway, about five days ago, welcoming 2022 in a heavenly place. The actress has been sharing different photographs of her break with her boyfriend.

Check out Halle Berry’s post