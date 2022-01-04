Harry and Meghan bankrupt? Couple would sell their mansion in Santa Barbara

After resigning the crown,Harry and meghan are they bankrupt? It turns out that the duke couple will sell their mansion located in the Montecito neighborhood, in Saint Barbara, a place that was perfect for the married couple that treasures its privacy and above all the tranquility; So what would be the reason they leave? Here we tell you.

The House of Harry and meghan It has nine rooms with a gym, a swimming pool and a tennis court, valued at around 12.8 million euros, and it even has celebrities like neighbors. Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande or Ellen Degeneres he doesn’t quite fit in with the ex-royal family; the latter is precisely the reason why they would leave and not for lack of money.

