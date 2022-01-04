Harry and Meghan bankrupt? Couple would sell their mansion in Santa Barbara

After resigning the crown,Harry and meghan are they bankrupt? It turns out that the duke couple will sell their mansion located in the Montecito neighborhood, in Saint Barbara, a place that was perfect for the married couple that treasures its privacy and above all the tranquility; So what would be the reason they leave? Here we tell you.

The House of Harry and meghan It has nine rooms with a gym, a swimming pool and a tennis court, valued at around 12.8 million euros, and it even has celebrities like neighbors. Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande or Ellen Degeneres he doesn’t quite fit in with the ex-royal family; the latter is precisely the reason why they would leave and not for lack of money.

According to site like The Sun or Mirror, the marriage is no longer happy at home and is searching for a new place within U.S. Apparently, a source very close to the couple pointed out that they have already begun to visit other properties to be able to change and are even already open to offers for sell your mansion, although they do not plan to put it on the market for any buyer.

It should be emphasized that Harry and Meghan’s house was previously owned by Russian engineer Sergey Grishin, from whom it was purchased in June 2020. It has nine bedrooms and sixteen baths, library, office, spa with saunas, cinema, game room, cellar, playground, flower gardens, a guest house, and a five car garage, among other amenities.

A few days ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised us with a family Christmas postcard in which they showed their youngest daughter for the first time, Lilibet Diana.

The photograph caused a sensation to see the little girl and her brother, Archie, who has grown a lot and bears a great resemblance to Harry. Markle carried her little girl just like she did Lady Di, This is how the body language expert analyzed it Judi James, who analyzes the royals.

Both mothers raised their respective children above them, while they watch them fondly. According to the expert, this position represents the close relationship they have with their family members.

“The body language between Meghan and her baby is almost a perfect copy of what Diana had with hers years before,” James told the Daily Express. “They both show themselves to be a loving mother in that position, while allowing their babies to be seen in a romp while smiling with them.”

Lady Di and Meghan’s tribute PHOTO Getty Images

Meghan and the tribute to Lady Di PHOTO Getty Images

