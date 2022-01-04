How safe are gyms during the Omicron surge? This is what the experts say

The rising risk of COVID-19 infection amid the Omicron surge is prompting public health authorities and experts to advise more caution in indoor gyms, saying wearing a mask indoors is critical.

Several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area have recently mandated mask use in indoor gyms, even if everyone inside is fully vaccinated. These counties – San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma and Marin – ended a limited exception to their local regulations on indoor use of facial covers that allowed gym members not to wear them if the establishment verified that all patrons they were vaccinated.

Los Angeles County, with a lower vaccination rate than many Bay Area counties, has long had a stricter indoor mask policy and has required the use of face masks in gyms since the summer. , when the delta surge was gathering momentum. But not everyone adheres to the face covering mandate, and compliance has been spotty.

Some infectious disease experts say that in light of rising coronavirus case rates, it’s safer to exercise indoors if everyone is vaccinated and wears a face mask. But gyms across the state may have their own inoculation policies. And only a handful of California cities – including Los Angeles, West Hollywood, San Francisco and Berkeley – require that people who exercise in an indoor gym be vaccinated.

Even with vaccination and mask requirements, gyms present varying degrees of risk. The lowest risk area is probably the weight room, since users can spread out and stay away from other people. The area of ​​greatest risk would be indoor classes, where everyone is in close proximity to each other and exhales a lot of respiratory particles, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco. A moderate risk zone – between the weight room and indoor gym classes – would be around the treadmills.

Chin-Hong said he is more comfortable with indoor gym classes where everyone is vaccinated and wears a mask.

Although everyone wears a mask most of the time, there is no vaccine verification requirement, so the increase in cases by Ómicron makes Chin-Hong consider indoor gymnastics classes, as the variant may lead to to a large number of asymptomatic but potentially contagious people.

“I feel a little more insecure about Omicron because there are so many more virus particles and it can probably stay there a little longer,” Chin-Hong said.

A class of spinning indoors with the current surge is especially risky, especially if the people who are there are not vaccinated. “Everyone is very close … and it’s a classroom situation, where you can’t really distance yourself socially,” Chin-Hong said. People may be wearing less effective face masks, such as cloth ones, or loose, loosely fitting masks that allow particles from their lungs to spill into the air quickly.

Early data suggests that the coronavirus can remain indoors for an hour or two, even after a contagious person has left the area.

Chin-Hong commented that she preferred to wait for the current surge to pass before returning to indoor gym class.

Many transmissions of the coronavirus have been documented in gyms while people engaged in aerobic activities, Chin-Hong said. It is an “easy and efficient way to mobilize the virus.”

Another way to reduce risk in gyms would be to attend less crowded hours.

UCLA infectious disease expert and medical epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley agreed that vaccinated, boosted, and mask-wearing individuals may feel more comfortable going to indoor gyms that require a proof of vaccination and people comply with the norms of wearing face covering.

Kim-Farley also recommended spacing people in the gym and said that good ventilation systems can reduce the risk of transmission.

