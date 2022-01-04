how the Germans won the power struggle in the startup

There were about 40 minutes until the chimes and the news broke: Glovo ‘stopped’ being Spanish. The German Delivery Hero managed to take control of the Catalan home delivery company, one of the great national unicorns along with companies such as Cabify or Wallbox. The statement announced an agreement whereby more than 83% of the company founded by Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud For six years it has been under the Teutonic baton, as long as the competition authorities give their blessing. Something that is expected, at the latest, for the second quarter of this year. Everything will continue to work under the same brand and the management team, except for surprise, will also continue to lead without substantial modifications.

This outcome has not been far from a surprise, since the new ‘bosses’ of the platform They have been in the shareholding of the startup for a long time, since 2018. Since then, they have maneuvering silently and behind the scenes to gain ground and positions. All this with the resistance of Glovo’s hard core, commanded by the founders themselves as well as several of the main funds and investors, owners of that piece of the pie, of 39.4%, for which Delivery Hero has now paid 780 million in shares. The Frankfurt-listed company will have to carry out a capital increase to pay for the purchase.

The maneuver has put a price on the company, which had been shuffling for months a possible stock market launch, an eventual option that is disabled. As of today, it is valued at 2.3 billion euros. It is a high figure, but behind the 3,000 million in which Gorillas, an online supermarket of German origin, one of those that deliver the purchase in 10 minutes, or the 7,000 million of Getir, another of the guild’s companies, was valued. that has started to operate in Spain and that it is a authentic giant of the ‘delivery’ in Turkey, his native country.

Entrance to the Delivery Hero offices in Berlin. (EFE / H. Jeon)

That white collar power struggle has been felt even publicly with cross statements about each other’s plans. From Delivery Hero, they have shown at various times their willingness to buy the company, something that the founders politely declined, defending that they wanted the project to continue navigating autonomously. This movement is not at all an exceptional case. The multinational, founded in 2011, has long since launched a strong expansion campaign in New markets pulling checkbook to acquire companies or take a dominant position in the face of future “assaults” on power, as has been this case.

Delivery Hero’s baskets and eggs

“They have their eggs laid in various baskets”, industry sources comment. “In the last round of Gorillas, they put almost a quarter of the 1,000 million they raised “, they add. There are more examples. Last year, they paid $ 360 million for Instashop, a Dubai-based company, to expand across the Middle East without starting from scratch. This same year, they acquired Hugo, a home delivery ‘app’ in El Salvador for 150 million. And so, a long etcetera. They also have stakes in companies such as Deliveroo, where it emerged a 5.09% stake A few months ago, due to the records of the London market where said platform is listed, which recently gave up and left Spain through the back door.

They also have a stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com greater than 7%, partly the result of the 2018 agreement with said company through which they transferred their operations in Germany, their home market, in exchange for shares and cash with which fuel its expansion. A similar operation took place in the United Kingdom.

Delivery Hero is present in more than 50 countries scattered all over the world. Due to these latitudes, its presence is mainly focused on the Nordic markets and Eastern Europe. “Glovo was an attractive target from the point of view of its implantation in Spain, fourth market in the euro zone; as well as in Portugal or Italy “, explain voices from around the company.

Sources familiar with the operation also point out that “Glovo’s internationalization policy” was highly targeted. “not to compete with any great player”, addressing countries where there were wide margin of business development. Between the two, there was a “strategic” collaboration. “This was not going to be bombed, that in the end they were all on the boat “.

Proof of this is that they were the ones who sold their operations to Delivery Hero when the Central Europeans decided to enter Latin America a year ago. In exchange, they got 273 million cash to support its expansion to other markets, investments in new branches of business and had the ability to face fines and debts with Social Security. “That there are no such duplications or are the least facilitates this type of shopping. There are no countries where they have competed with each other“What’s more, in the Balkan area it happened the other way around: It was Delivery Hero that came out and Glovo the one that stayed with its businesses in countries such as Romania, Bosnia or Serbia. This transaction occurred in early 2021, before the start cooking the announced operation last week.

The benefits of the union are for both parties. Glovo gains solvency and Delivery Hero acquires a strong regional player

The benefits of the union are for both parties. Glovo gains solvency and support of a multinational, which can be key to face hypothetical millionaire penalties derived from new investigations by regulators. And Delivery Hero is made with a strong regional actor, which allows it to continue competing with the other heavyweights on the board. Heavyweights like Uber Eats, Just Eat or Doordash, an American company that recently bought the Finnish platform Walt for 7,000 million to set foot on the Old Continent. All of them have made important purchases from both sides of the Atlantic in recent months.

The syndication agreement

As a result of this ambition, those responsible for the German company had been gaining positions in Glovo’s shareholding. In summer, already they controlled more than a third of the company (36%), something that helped them gain more weight on the board of directors, with two posts instead of one. The CEO of Delivery Hero himself was one of those who took those seats. “In the round announced in April, the largest raised by a startup in Spain, they contributed 229 million euros of the 450 million“summarize these sources.

Oscar Pierre, co-founder of Glovo. (EFE / Enric Fontcuberta)

In parallel and going back in time, Delivery Hero had started a campaign of “purchase of shares in the secondary market” that came to give a higher quota than the one held by the founders in the company, which according to sources consulted do not currently handle a figure greater than “10%”. In 2020, just two years after joining the company, the Germans already they had 26% of the titles, after acquiring those owned by Cabify, among others.

As their weight in the shareholding was so diluted, they had to resort to a ‘syndication agreement’ with some of the investors and funds that had accompanied them to stop those small operations that were gradually increasing the weight of the Germans. What they did with this pact was to constitute a single negotiating block.

What has changed?

But what is it that has made the founders change their minds and that what had to be an independent project have accepted this operation? In addition to an offer that many see as “attractive”, there is something that had taken a toll on their spirits: the poor performance of the Deliveroo listing, which after reaching its stock market ceiling in August, driven by the business boom during the pandemic, began a decline that has caused it to lose more than 45% of its value in just four months. A canary in the mine that has disturbed a part of the investors, who they saw a stock market premiere less and less attractive and they pushed this way. “It is not known whether the drop in Deliveroo may be something circumstantial or not. But if it continues to decline, it is very difficult to get the private market to pay you something that the public is not paying. Yes, it is something of the future, but such an operation it allows you to justify an assessment like the one they have achieved. ” On whether there will be any notable changes, synergies or modifications in the strategy, the answer is unanimous: “It is too early to say.”

‘Riders’ in Barcelona. (Reuters / Albert Gea)

Another of the points that have facilitated the agreement and have decided the pulse of the Delivery Hero side is in the fine print of the agreementThe text includes the payment of 705 million euros in premiums until 2025. The beneficiaries of this amount, which practically equals the operation announced on New Year’s Eve, would be the same beneficiaries of the compensation plan for senior positions, managers, consultants or employees with stock options that was in force, but, as the sources consulted indicate, “little or it had nothing to do with those figures. ” “Those who gain from these agreements are the holders of 39.4% what Delivery Hero bought, what he has played his cards well“, explain sources familiar with the operation, who emphasize that this type of variable agreement is common in these shopping.

And what happens to that almost 20% of the company that has been left out of the equation? On the table, they have the option to join the agreement. If they do, the operation would become more expensive, given the current valuation of the company, 380 million euros or its equivalent in shares, 3.8 million securities. That is what they would have to fork out for get the whole of Glovo. The question now is whether these shareholders will accept the offer. The situation in which they have remained is not simple. If the authorities approve the operation, they would be left without voice or vote. In addition, they would be susceptible to undergo an ‘accordion’ operation in the future, through, for example, a capital increase, which makes them lose value. “The logical thing would be that they end up having 100% of the company “.