HP 16 “gaming laptop on the cheap

Another of the great virtues that you will find in the computer we are talking about is its screen. This has dimensions of 16.1 inch That are more than enough to be able to view content with a great breadth wherever you go. The IPS panel used has a resolution Full HD , which ensures a definition high enough to be able to enjoy the detail that is displayed. But there are a couple of additional details that are important to know about this element: the first is that its brightness reaches the 250 nits , which is an insurance when it comes to seeing a great intensity in the colors something essential when playing. The second detail is that its frequency is high enough so that the fluidity of the images is excellent, which will allow you to achieve good results in your games.

The computer we are talking about is the HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns, a device that has really powerful hardware, you will be able to run any game with very good fluidity. A couple of components that demonstrate what we tell you are its processor, which is a Intel Core i7-10870H capable of working at a frequency of up to 5 GHz without any danger and, in addition, it also includes 8 GB RAM more than enough for you to have a quite remarkable user experience with any software that you want to enjoy with this complete equipment that is ideal to have fun.

A graph that is quite powerful

This is an essential component when playing games with three-dimensional graphics, and the positive that you will find inside the laptop we are talking about is a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti It has 4 GB of memory to use them independently. This means that you will now be able to enjoy high speed working with polygons and, therefore, you will always get a good user experience in games. Come on, Fortnite won’t resist you!

By the way, if you wonder about the storage that the HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns has this is type SSD and the capacity of the built-in disk is 512 GB. Therefore, we are talking about an excellent solution that will allow you to enjoy high speed when transferring information and that will never generate any bottleneck on your computer.

Incredible deal on this HP laptop

Right now you can enjoy a discount on Amazon that exceeds 10% the usual price of this equipment, so you only have to pay 889 euros when the usual is to spend € 999. Therefore, the promotion is excellent to make you without shipping charges with this device that has a black design with very pronounced angles that always attracts attention. This is the purchase link:

By the way, before concluding we believe it is important to mention that the connectivity of this HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns is fantastic, it is that it does not lack all kinds of possibilities when it comes to accessing the Internet (WiFi and Ethernet) and, apart, it has a large number of ports including USB type C and video output HDMI to connect the equipment to a monitor or television that you have at home.