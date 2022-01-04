Hugo left Real Madrid after being in the National Team: Parejita

Editorial Mediotiempo

It is no secret to anyone that Hugo Sánchez’s greatest professional desire is to lead Real Madrid, a club in which he became immortal as a footballer winning four of his five Pichichis dressed in white and also a Golden Boot as the top scorer in Europe, but the truth is that that train seems to have left for a long time.

Led by Penta in the 2004 Pumas Bichampion, José Luis “Parejita” López believes that Hugol “died” the option of one day reaching the Merengues after passing through the Mexican National Team, in which he consummated a huge failure to be out of Beijing 2008 in the Carson Pre-Olympic, the one about the memoirs of the “only Haitian in the area.”

Equally, Parejita said that Sánchez Márquez took teams “of little relevance” enough to think of a jump to one of the most important clubs in the world, which has bet on other legends who have made their training process as coaches within the organization.

“Maybe he is waiting for something big (to lead) because his dream is Real Madrid, but We know that in order to get to Madrid you need a process like the one Zidane carried outYou have to work on everything, like right now with Raúl in Division B to get to the First Team. There is also the example of Xavi who did wonderful in Qatar and returned to Barcelona, ​​”said the former Pumas player in an interview with Toño de Valdés for YouTube.

“I feel that Hugo was stopped (the possibility of directing Madrid) after the National Team, the teams he took were not protagonists or clubs that you said ‘can be a springboard to reach more’. He also has other things, his businesses, he is on television and from the way I see it, it seems that he does not need to go back to training. “

The humble side of Hugo Sánchez

The achievements and feats of Hugo Sanchez have been accompanied by an image of “egomaniacal and arrogant”, but the Parejita asserted that behind that “mask” there is a very intelligent man who never wanted to be the center of attention when he was in charge of the Pumas.

He even stated that in Madrid they value Hugol more than in Mexico and that his past as a footballer was the one that opened the doors for the UNAM team to be able to play that historic duel against the Merengues.

“The invitation comes thanks to Hugo, Pumas were invited to the Santiago Bernabéu trophy thanks to Hugo Sánchez for everything he represents, his figure is incredible, how even taxi drivers love him and in Mexico it is not doneI wish we recognized what he did in the country, but unfortunately we are very malicious, “he said.