“I couldn’t stop crying with emotion”: Anya Taylor-Joy’s emotion after returning to Argentina

After enthusing fans of “Peaky Blinders” with his appearance in the trailer for the sixth season, Anya Taylor-Joy He surprised his Argentine followers by visiting his adopted country.

The actress who turned heads in “Gambit de Dama” lived her first seven years in Buenos Aires, where she still has relatives, and dHe decided to return after three years without setting foot in Argentina. A surprise visit that was filtered in networks as her local fans shared records with her.

This Monday, After receiving the love of the Argentines – a fan even gave her a necklace – Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed her presence in Argentina with an emotional post.

“This photo was taken five minutes after arriving in Buenos Aires for the first time in three years”, the actress began writing, who assured that “I couldn’t stop crying with emotion. “

“Hopefully this year is one that lets us bond with the people and places that we love so much. A big kiss and happy new year to all … take care, “he added. In addition, in his stories he shared a photo of the necklace that a fan gave him.

Check out Anya Taylor-Joy’s post