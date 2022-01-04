Internal Medicine in heart failure: benefits

A total of 833 patients died of heart failure, out of 1,198.

The integral management of Internal Medicine is positioned so that certain patients with heart failure (HF), according to their type of ejection fraction, benefit from it. In this sense, those who can benefit the most from it are those with intermediate ejection fraction (FEI) and preserved (PEF), due to their high comorbidity and higher frequency of non-cardiovascular death.

This is extracted from a study carried out by the Heart Failure Registry (DELICIOUS) of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). To carry it out, the research involved 4,144 patients admitted to Internal Medicine units for HF. In the data collected, the death rate and its causes grouped according to the type of ejection fraction were recorded.

The results obtained were the following: the FEP obtained a rate greater than or equal to 50 percent; the FEI from 40 to 49 percent and, finally, the reduced ejection fraction (ERF) was less than 40 percent. All of these data were collected during a median follow-up of one year.

Heart failure, the main cause of death among registered deaths

In total, 1,198 deaths were registered, representing 29 percent of the participants. Of these, 833 died from cardiovascular causes (69.5 percent), with heart failure the main reason (50 percent) and from sudden death (7.5 percent). Likewise, 365 patients died from non-cardiovascular events (30.5 percent), especially from infections (13 percent.

The most common cause in all participating groups was heart failure and, as a result, the study verified that patients with PEF had a lower rate of sudden death and a higher rate of infections, this being very similar to those with PEF. The aim of this research is, through these findings, to improve the knowledge of these patients and their prognosis.

Telemedicine, key to the future of heart failure

Within Interna, telemedicine stands as one of the best allies in the future for the treatment of HF. Along these lines, the SEMI pointed out last October that the use of telemedicine during the Covid-19 is feasible in patients with HF in the real world and that “non-invasive ehealth solutions can and should be key in the current and future follow-up” of this pathology. Sergi Yun Viladomat, a physician from the Internal Medicine service of the Bellvitge University Hospital at the 23rd Meeting of the SEMI Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Group.