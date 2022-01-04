Investing in cryptocurrencies as a goal by 2022? Here are six tips

Investing in cryptocurrencies, in at least the last two years that have passed, was very profitable depending on where you have invested, and despite the fact that it is a relatively new market must be borne in mind, it points to still greater growth. However, it should be noted that just as you can have quite juicy profits, you can also lose a lot of money, due to the same volatility in the market or even the scams that abound in the ecosystem.

There are many factors and analysis techniques that allow us to evaluate good or bad assets to invest or not in them, assuming a considerable risk-benefit. The key to having a better experience investing in cryptocurrencies in order to make a profit, in addition to patience, and managing risk, is knowing what you are doing. For this reason, if investing in cryptocurrencies is among your goals for this new year that is beginning, so that you can start and be wiser in your decisions, I want to share with you six tips – they are not recommendations or investment strategies; I am not a financial advisor – that from my experience, successes and mistakes, I have learned, and that I would have liked to know from the beginning; not to waste time or money.

1-Educate yourself

Education is essential when investing, especially in this technology that is relatively new and has concepts unknown to most. As the phrase goes: “A day without learning something in crypto, is a wasted day.”

The best thing is always to know what you are investing in, to know the assets and projects that catch our attention and we see potential. You have to understand that even if everyone talks about a project, a coin that has many zeros ahead or is very cheap, does not necessarily mean that it is a good investment, and that is where education becomes more relevant, because by educating yourself, By training in crypto or non-crypto, you acquire, in addition to a series of tools to evaluate investments or manage this technology, criteria and personality to identify it as the most convenient and convincing for you, whether you are a user or an investor, without having to resort to another , taking what a third party says, or even me as an infallible word.

2-Do not invest more than you can lose

It is very necessary to point this out, and it is because many new investors enter this market with a very speculative mentality believing that they will become rich overnight, due to the news that usually appears in the traditional media, and that is why they invest an absurd amount of money that they cannot afford to lose, because of how much it cost them to get it, and in the end they end up losing it.

Take care of your capital. You should not see this as a gamble, much less as a story that is already written. The cryptocurrency market in general, and perhaps due to its lack of maturity, is very surprising; As I pointed out at the beginning, just as it can give you good profits, it can also generate big losses.

Remember that small amounts make big fortunes, take moderate risk. If you are going to expose yourself to the market, let it be with the idea of ​​earning more than you can afford to lose, assuming possible losses that are not so considerable in the way they affect your general capital, that is, your personal finances.

3-Diversify your investments

When you enter the world of cryptocurrency investments, you usually tend to hear certain people speak highly of Bitcoin and badly of other cryptocurrencies or tokens. They usually advise you to invest only in Bitcoin because it is the currency that really works, and this is not entirely true. You see, Bitcoin is an excellent investment, it always will be, but because of this maximalism and emotionalism you should not close yourself to diversification, or forget that the market gives us other good options. It is invested with a head and not with emotionalism or fanaticism. For those who can see beyond Bitcoin, understand and recognize that there are many projects still undervalued and with great possibilities of obtaining juicy profits, if you have patience.

One of the mistakes that most new people make is to put all the eggs in a single basket, ignoring that it is the case very often that a certain asset or group of assets fall in love, making everything look so perfect, as if not If there was any risk and everything was so planned to take the asset to the moon, and it may well be true, that there is the possibility of revaluation up to ten times more, but there is something that we cannot know and that is if a failure will occur In its development, if competition appears with a better proposal or if the key members of the team abandon the project, we cannot foresee that and if this happens it is possible that all your investment, or at least a part of it, would run the risk to get lost. Do you see now that it is not so good to risk everything to a single option?

To reduce the possibility of this happening, you must study and build a strong portfolio, based on good fundamentals, and you will see that the chances of being a winner will be greater.

4-Don’t diversify too much

United we are stronger. This is the shortest advice I can offer you.

Just as not diversifying can be counterproductive for your investment, diversifying too much usually is also. There may be someone who thinks differently, but in my opinion, a portfolio that is too diluted tends to reduce your chances of success, especially if you don’t balance it with your initial investment, everything has to have a relationship. The bigger your investment, the more you can diversify; if it is smaller, it is better that you do not diversify much, it is also easier to be aware of three projects instead of fifteen.

5-Establish a strategy

The advisable thing to do when investing is to always have a strategy, both entry and exit. Identify how far you want to go in profits that at the beginning is not usually difficult, how much is the most you can lose and the period you are willing to wait to obtain a profit on that investment; if in the short, medium or long term.

Generally we tend to underestimate the importance of this point, focusing more and more on profits. However, considering it will help us to set a strategy more in line with our interests, and generally not to be so affected by market fluctuations.

If we talk about terms, to set our investment strategy we must understand that there are three, which may subjectively vary what time corresponds to each one, but they are:

Short term: days, weeks, up to three to six months.

Medium term: from six months to a year and a half.

Long term: two, four years or more.

As I mentioned before, knowing the various deadlines that exist, it is much easier to set a strategy, everything is in knowing yourself and understanding which is the most comfortable for you.

6-Do not buy in FOMO, or sell in a panic

In closing, I want to emphasize these two points. In general, the market moves in cycles, responding to the emotions and feelings of individuals, going from total disbelief to overly optimism.

When this usually happens, asset prices skyrocket to the moon and as human beings we are prone to feel that we are missing out on juicy profits, we see that everyone is talking about it and we are not at that party and we do not want to miss out. opportunity to be there. This feeling is known as FOMO, it is the fear of being left out of the market, and it is also what most of the time leads us to make mistakes that pay dearly, with losses; only “luck” makes it go well, and before we mentioned that this is not about luck or bets, it is always best to avoid making purchases under this influence of the market. I suggest making rational decisions using your head and not your emotions.

The same happens when, being already in the market, large drops occur, we see our investment lose value and we tend to get scared. This uncertainty is generated when we do not have a defined strategy and it leads us to sell at a loss, because we do not have a direction, specific ideas, or confidence in what was invested. This is a mistake that those of us who start in this career make very often and also a consequence of not taking the time to research and study. In losses, it should not be sold, unless you are doing leveraged trading, you are taking too much care of your investment capital, you need to save the money that remains since the project was a scam or you need the money for an emergency.

The idea is to win. Try not to make these two common mistakes and this path will become easier and easier for you; Buy cheap and sell high, do not get carried away by emotions, buy when nobody talks about it, sell when everyone wants to buy but above all, be patient.

