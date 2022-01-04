iPhone 14 and the technological predictions for 2022 – News Technology – Technology

With the start of the new year, analysts are making several predictions about what we can see in terms of technology during this 2022.

Here are some of the news that we can expect in technology for the next 12 months.

The new iPhone 14

Mainly, it is expected that the new smartphone that Apple will launch this year on the market, the iPhone 14, be one of the most powerful. Experts point out that you can have a 48 megapixel camera and will be able to record in 8k, this in order to start an augmented reality project.

It is also believed that the notch in these cell phones can disappear, since that of the iPhone 13 is quite small, although there are several detractors of this idea, according to the portal ‘Smartphones’ of ‘El País’.

There are high expectations for the successor to the iPhone 13.

Bitcoin prices

Another prediction indicates that bitcoin, the digital currency, will be able to value up to double its value and even cost up to a million dollars.

However, the movements of the cryptocurrency indicate something different, on Tuesday, December 28, the price of bitcoin fell below 50 thousand dollars (about one hundred and ninety million pesos) and Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, assured that the value can fall to 44,200 dollars (about one hundred and seventy million pesos), according to the Fibonacci retracement level.

Analysts assure that the price may fall as high as $ 44,000.

The James Webb in orbit

On December 24, the James Webb telescope was launched, with which it seeks to obtain a more advanced understanding of the universe, the beginning of it and, why not, look for signs of life on other planets.

The artifact is undoubtedly expected to reach orbit this year, despite the engineering challenge it has posed to scientists and scientists. complicated deployment it will do in space, as explained by NASA.

This will be the largest telescope in history so far.

Quantum computers

Also, tech experts hope that quantum computers will become a reality this year.

These devices would be capable of perform overly complex tasks for a conventional computer in seconds.

For its part, IBM has already presented the first quantum processor that exceeds the 100 qubits barrier during the month of December, according to ‘El Universal’.

This is not the first model that seeks ‘quantum supremacy’, previously IBM had already presented other less powerful models and, in 2019, Google presented its 53 qubit Sycamore quantum processor, which had surpassed the performance of a computer for the first time. conventional.

Without a doubt, the goal of engineers is to advance towards this type of technology.

Quantum computers could easily perform very complex tasks.

Tesla Model Pi

Billionaire Elon Musk does not stop dreaming and his new project is reported to be create a cell phone and enter the smartphone market. The first model would be called the Tesla Model Pi and would seek to compete with the industry’s greats such as Apple and Samsung.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the subject and more than one rumor has been created about this, however, the new phone is expected to come out in 2022 and surpass already known cell phones in technology: it will be compatible with Elon Musk’s satellite network It will have internet coverage and a Starlink satellite signal.

Musk’s next step would be to enter the smartphone industry.

