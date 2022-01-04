“It’s over”, the forceful announcement by Yulien Oviedo

The young Cuban reggaeton player Yulien Oviedo has announced, through his social networks, his decision to withdraw from music for a time, alleging that he is affected by the hatred he receives today in cyberspace.

Oviedo, a well-known Cuban percussionist, has been involved in much controversy over his political stance, but assures that he wants to get away from everything that creates enmity for him.

However, the artist made it clear that he will separate from art for a time after the release of his latest record material.

“I announce my last album for this year and then I retire, I will dedicate myself to my family and to do what really makes me happy, I don’t want more controversies, more entanglements, more enmities, the hatred that exists between us affects me, it’s over” , wrote.

Without offering more details, Oviedo put an end to the subject, but not before receiving dozens of messages from his followers. Some encouraging him to continue, others celebrating his decision.

“That you focus more on your family is very good, but that you remove any of your true fans from the music, the real ones, those who have always supported you in one way or another, they would never forgive you and with their reason “; “What sad news, you are a great musician. Good luck and success in whatever you set your mind to, ”some said.

“Ñoooo what good news bro, one less crazy, thanks for retiring, hopefully soon, do not worry, nobody expects the album more than retirement, thank you, go with God”; “Daddy, forward, a lot of support, but you have to know that people will always criticize you whatever you do,” added others.

