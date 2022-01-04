IVAMER, reference center in high aesthetic medicine and high-level laser treatments

The Valencian Institute of Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine, better known as IVAMER has announced its expansion plans for next year 2022. The institution, which is a reference center in aesthetic medicine and high-level laser treatments, already has offices in Elche ( Alicante) and Murcia.

For IVAMER, next year will not only be marked by the opening of new offices but also by additional services. The growth of this clinic of high aesthetic medicine, laser treatments and botox, among others, is due to the wide acceptance of the public, since it recognizes its high quality standards.

A new headquarters and more services available

Among the plans that IVAMER has established as of the new year is the opening of a new headquarters in Albacete. This will be added to the existing ones and will maintain the high quality and safety profiles that characterize the brand.

Regarding services, the expansion is contemplated for the hair surgery and surgery procedures. The new specialties will be developed under the criteria of high aesthetic medicine, which summarizes the highest quality standards and rigorous controls. It also includes state-of-the-art medical equipment and technology that guarantees optimal results.

IVAMER has stood out for the use of the best equipment and products on the market for its facial and body treatments. They also do the same with laser technology, using devices such as the Nano laser, the CO₂ laser and the Lipovaser. In the town of Alicante, they are the only ones that have the exclusive Laser Sculpture treatment equipment, the latest technology for shaping the body.

Expert professionals in High Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine

A differentiating element of IVAMER with respect to other clinics is its high aesthetic medicine service. To achieve this they have a highly qualified team of specialists, who are also highly prestigious trainers throughout the country, as stated by the brand.

Once the patient attends one of the venues, they are immediately assessed by these specialists. It is a Completely free evaluation carried out by the healthcare staff and the team of experts in aesthetic medicine. They decide the most appropriate procedure in each case to achieve the best results in the shortest possible time.

Another difference is the permanent commitment to investing in technology that allows the body and face to be modeled without the need for surgery. IVAMER aesthetic medicine centers have the best equipment for facial and body treatments. For this reason, they have become a reference center for patients who even arrive from other centers and different regions of Spain.