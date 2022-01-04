JJ Macías completed 10 months without scoring a goal and his value suffered a historical devaluation

The dream of traveling to Europe and succeeding in the most competitive football in the world has another side of the coin that Juan Jose Macías he is living in his own flesh. The former forward of Chivas de Guadalajara He faces an atypical situation in his meteoric career, in which he does not count for the coach and his value is devalued day after day.

Macías served 10 months without being able to see the door and his market continues to shrink as the weeks go by. The latest report from Transfermarkt, a portal specialized in measuring player values, shows a devaluation of $ 3.4 million in the cost of the 22-year-old gunner.

The last goal celebrated by the forward whose pass still belongs to Chivas was on March 4, 2021 in the tie between the rojiblancos against the White Roosters of Querétaro. And is that despite the negative statistics, their present invites us to think that their numbers could be worse in the coming months.

The last time he ‘dressed short’ with him Getafe It was on October 3, 2021 before the Real society. In that commitment he barely played 1 minute of play of the 221 in total that he has played since he arrived at the ‘azulón’ box from the hand of Michel Gonzalez in what was expected as a round-robin operation for all involved.

However, the dismissal of the Iberian coach due to poor results, added to the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores on the bench, a coach for whom he does not count, they have narrowed the room for maneuver for Macías, who is still hopeful of succeeding in Europe. In the last meeting of his team in the First division of Spain, the player saw how his teammates beat the competition leader by the minimum, the Real Madrid.