Jonathan Dos Santos had more offers but America was his dream

Jonathan Dos Santos this living a dream with the Águilas del América, a team with which he had always wanted to play and will be until Closing 2022 when at last will be able to defend the Americanist colors in Liga MX.

The former Galaxy player revealed in an interview with TUDN that hethe negotiations came to fruition by great disposition that was on the part of both sides and made known that even rejected other offers to reach the Eagles.

“I was happy, I said ‘we have to start working on it’. They started talking about a month ago, the truth took a long time. There was always a willingness on both sides, I wanted to come here. I had other offers, but I always wanted to come here, here I am and is the dream come true“.

Given the questions that indicate that he comes to Mexican football to retire, Jona sentenced that comes with the best disposition of earn titles with your beloved team.

“I love having that pressure and those criticisms. I know that maybe many think that I am coming to retire, but I have a lot to give. I come to show that I can be in the club like America. I’m hungry for titles and here that is required. I love that they criticize me and don’t trust me because I’m going to show it on the court. I’m going to give it my all for the club“said the youngest of the Dos Santos.

Without hesitation, Dos Santos assured that he will kill himself in training to get many hits.

“I’m going to show it on the field, I can’t tell you that I’m going to score 10 goals or 15 assists, but I come to win titles and leave everything. I’m going to kill myself in training, I want to start. I am very happy to be here and very happy to be an Eagle and to be from the nest. It’s one more dream, hopefully we can share a lot of happy moments here at the club. “

Jonathan knows that his father Zizinho would be very happy to know that he will play for America, where he triumphed at the time.

“That she enjoy the moment, that it be me, that the responsibility take her. She always told me to enjoy it. I know you are here supporting me. I hope to give him a lot of happiness too, “he said.

Regarding a possible return to the Mexican National Team, the midfielder stated that will try to give the best yes for arrive in good rhythm to Qatar 2022.

“The fact that this year is a World Cup I knew I had to play at the highest level. Ever since América started talking to us I knew what I had to do here and that’s what I want for lbequeath good to the World CupIt will be a year with many games but wanting to face it, “he concluded.