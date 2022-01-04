Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, turns 119 years old

Unstoppable: at 118 years old he will carry the Olympic torch 1:16

(CNN) – Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person, turned 119 this Sunday, his great-granddaughter Junko Tanaka posted on Twitter.

“Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) turned 119,” Junko tweeted, along with a photograph of her great-grandmother, whom she visited in December. “I hope you continue to live life joyfully and fully,” he added.

【大 快 挙】 119 歳 到達 🎉 無 事 に 119 歳 を 迎 え る こ と が で き ま し た！

サ ラ ・ ナ ウ ス さ ん 以来 22 年 ぶ り の 119 歳 到達 で す 🎊 最新 の カ 子 さ ん の 写真 で す 📸

12 月 に 親戚 が 会 い に 行 っ た 時 の も の で す。 た く さ ん の 方 々 に 支 え ら れ て こ こ ま で く る こ と が 出来 ま し た 🙌

こ れ か ら も 楽 し く 明 る く 元 気 に 過 ご し て ほ し い で す 😊 pic.twitter.com/K38jXDTIQ3 – 田中 カ 子 (@ tanakakane0102) January 1, 2022

Junko shared an image on Twitter of two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles given to Tanaka for her birthday. The labels were personalized with his name and age.

“1st Birthday Present: We present the gifts received for Kane’s birthday. We really appreciate this gift. The Coca-Cola company made a commemorative birthday bottle. It seems (Kane) is still drinking Coca-Cola as usual.” tweeted Junko.

Junko spoke to CNN in March 2021 as her great-grandmother was preparing to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. The great-granddaughter created the Twitter account in January 2020 to commemorate Tanaka’s life.

“It might not be unbiased because I’m a relative of her, but I think it’s an amazing thing. I wanted to share that with the world and make people feel inspired and feel her joy,” Junko said.

Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19. He worked in the family business until he was 103 years old.

Tanaka has lived through a multitude of historical events: she survived two world wars and the Spanish flu of 1918. Her life spans 49 Summer and Winter Olympics.

“I don’t remember her talking about the past much … She is very progressive, she really enjoys living in the present,” Eiji Tanaka, Tanaka’s grandson, told CNN last year.

Tanaka lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka Prefecture. Her family said she keeps her mind and body active by doing math and fueling curiosity.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the oldest living person in the world in 2019.

In September 2021, the Spanish Saturnino de la Fuente García became the oldest living man at 112 years old. He was born in 1909, and survived the Spanish Civil War, working as a shoemaker.

De la Fuente Garcia said the secret to a long life is: “A quiet life … and not hurting anyone,” according to a Guinness World Records press release.

Tanaka received congratulatory messages from Twitter users on her birthday.

“It’s amazing that at 119 years old I can look directly at the camera and make a peace sign,” He said Twitter user @TuNatoron.

“Congratulations! Please always stay healthy”, He said Mee-san, another Twitter user.