Kate Middleton’s Friend Talks About The Duchess’ Past: “She Never Wanted To Be Famous”

A friend of Kate middleton has broken the silence for publication The Sun, ensuring that she never wanted to be famous and simply wanted a quiet family life.

“All Kate wanted was a house in the country, lots of kids, dogs, and the power to cook.”, assured the source. “She was not interested in having an important job or becoming famous.”

“Family life for her is incredibly important, being a mother has been a unique experience for her”, he stated, and then added: “Even though she feels like she’s reached her goals, it’s time to focus on her public role and see what she can gain there.”

Kate Middleton met Prince William while they were in college and the couple dated for several years. The couple have three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. Although Kate and William are active members of the royal family, so they appear at events on a regular basis, they keep their children out of the public eye most of the time.

Let’s remember that Kate has never had money problems, as her family owns a famous party supply store in the United Kingdom and before she got married, she already had several million dollar properties.