Ken Rosenthal breaks silence after firing from MLB Network

The renowned journalist of the Big leagues, Ken rosenthal, broke the silence and had words after his dismissal from the renowned chain MLB Network.

Ken Rosenthal was fired from the MLB Network later years and it is said that it was for publicly criticizing Rob Manfred during the 2020 Major League Baseball season, however and in a professional way, he through his Twitter account had words to report that he did not continue while doing work in this plant, he televised important things in baseball.

“I can confirm that MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I am grateful for the more than 12 years I have spent there and for my lasting friendships with personalities, producers, and on-air personnel. I have always strived to maintain my journalistic integrity and my work reflects this. Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to continue being part of the great teams of The Athletic and Fox Sports, ”Rosenthal wrote.

Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that. 1/2 – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2022

Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to remain part of the great teams at The Athletic and Fox Sports. 2/2 – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2022

In addition, Rosenthal still continued to pay him MLB Network, but he was penalized for several months. Subsequently, he returned for the deadline for changes, which was postponed until August 31 of that season due to COVID-19 and his dismissal was finally known this Monday, January 3, 2022.

However, despite this controversy where MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is pointed out (once again), this 59-year-old journalist will continue to cover the best baseball in the world for major media such as The Athletic and Fox Sports.

VOTE HERE